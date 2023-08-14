Damian Lillard Album Release Party Live Streamed by Anfernee Simons amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard's Don D.O.L.L.A album drops on Thursday, but he gave fans a preview of what's to come at a release party in Portland's Roseland Theater on Sunday.

Lillard's teammate, Anfernee Simons, live streamed the event on his Instagram (h/t ClutchPoints).

Lillard dropped the official trailer for the album on Aug. 5.

Lillard, a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA player, has requested a trade after 11 seasons in Portland. Specifically, he wants a deal to the Miami Heat.

The 75th Anniversary Team member is coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game.