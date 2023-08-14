X

    Damian Lillard Album Release Party Live Streamed by Anfernee Simons amid Trade Rumors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 14, 2023

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots against the Utah Jazz in the firs half during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)
    AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

    Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard's Don D.O.L.L.A album drops on Thursday, but he gave fans a preview of what's to come at a release party in Portland's Roseland Theater on Sunday.

    Lillard's teammate, Anfernee Simons, live streamed the event on his Instagram (h/t ClutchPoints).

    Lillard dropped the official trailer for the album on Aug. 5.

    Lillard, a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA player, has requested a trade after 11 seasons in Portland. Specifically, he wants a deal to the Miami Heat.

    The 75th Anniversary Team member is coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game.