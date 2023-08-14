Kyrie Irving Defends James Harden After 76ers Star Called Daryl Morey 'A Liar'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving stood up for James Harden amid the Philadelphia 76ers star's ongoing standoff with his team.

Irving took issue with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski describing Harden as a "disgruntled" star.

Video surfaced Monday in which Harden called Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar," a significant escalation in his search for a new franchise.

Along with reporting Philadelphia has shut down trade negotiations centered around the 2017-18 MVP, Wojnarowski wrote Saturday the veteran guard was "unhappy with [Morey] over the lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer."

Harden's comments lent further credence to the idea he and the 76ers had a handshake agreement when he left some money on the table and signed his two-year, $68.6 million contract last summer. The cash he gave up then would be paid back in full down the road.

If Morey did actually indicate as much, then Harden's frustration is understandable to a degree. That logic could probably be turned around on him, though.

The 33-year-old's performance on the court continued to dip, he added another entry into his list of disappointing playoff flameouts, and rumors of a reunion with the Houston Rockets emerged well before the season concluded.

Morey could turn around and argue Harden didn't hold up his end of the bargain of being a max-level player, one the Sixers can feel comfortable committing to long term.

This is a case where both parties deserve a share of the blame.

The Sixers should've foreseen the trouble that would arise and how it would look if they reneged on any previous arrangement with Harden.

Harden, meanwhile, should've understood what was likely to happen when he opted into the second year of his deal with Philly. He could've become a free agent and signed with any other team — albeit for a lot less money — and he instead placed all the power squarely in Morey's lap.

And for now, Harden's newest gambit appears to be achieving little. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Philadelphia's stance is unchanged in terms of its desire to only part with the southpaw if it gets a worthwhile offer.

To the point raised by Irving, Harden certainly embodies the textbook definition of "disgruntled."