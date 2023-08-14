Manchester United vs. Wolves: Top Highlights from 2023 Premier League Match

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Manchester United and Wolves will open their 2023-24 campaigns at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Red Devils enter the season with optimism after finishing third in the Premier League a season ago behind only Manchester City and Arsenal. United wasted little time in bolstering the squad, adding versatile midfielder and attacker Mason Mount, goalkeeper André Onana and striker Rasmus Højlund.

Whether those deals are enough to propel United past its Manchester rivals and Mikel Arteta's Gunners remains to be seen. Certainly, staying in a Champions League place will be no easy task with a new-look Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham lurking. But there are positive vibes surrounding the club after Erik ten Hag's promising first season as manager.

There's far more uncertainty at Wolverhampton.

Manger Julen Lopetegui shockingly departed the club last week amid frustrations about the club's financial restraints and the losses of Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) and Conor Coady (Leicester City) in the transfer market.

João Moutinho and Adama Traoré also left after their contracts ran out, with the latter joining Jiménez at Fulham.

Lopetegui reportedly targeted players like Bristol City's Alex Scott, Borussia Mönchengladbach's Nico Elvedi and West Ham's Aaron Cresswell. But the club missed out on all three, with right-back Matt Doherty and goalkeeper Tom King the only summer signings.

So out went Lopetegui, who only lasted nine months on the job but helped stave off relegation a year ago, replaced by Gary O'Neil. He'll be tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League after six straight years in the top flight, with Monday a huge first test.

Follow below for updates and highlights from the final match of Weekday 1.

