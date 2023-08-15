Fantasy Football 2023: Cheat Sheet for Injured Players and Holdout Candidates

0 of 4

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

When it comes to drafting in fantasy football, it pays to be prepared. Managers can spend hours constructing the perfect draft board, only to have a sudden injury or absence throw everything off at the last minute.



After all, injuries can happen at any time, even in the preseason. And sometimes, players are away from the field voluntarily.



Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor—who has been rehabbing an ankle injury on his own amid a contract dispute—has returned to camp.



"Taylor, who has been away from the team getting additional rehab on his ankle, is back today, source said," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday. "He remains on PUP and his stance has not changed. But he has returned."

However, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs still hasn't signed his franchise-tag tender, while Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is holding out for a new deal.



Below, you'll find a look at some of the latest injury and holdout buzz and what it means for fantasy. You'll also find a positional cheat sheet that can help establish alternatives for potentially unavailable stars.

