Jets RB Michael Carter on Dalvin Cook Contract Rumors: 'We Ignore It. Talk Is Cheap'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Michael Carter is tuning out the steady stream of rumors linking free agent Dalvin Cook with the team.

"We ignore it. Talk is cheap," he said of the situation, per the New York Post's Brian Costello.

Carter added that Cook is a "great player" but believes the Jets will be fine if they stand pat.

"At the same time, we feel like we're great players, too," he said. "We're just young in our careers. We're all chasing greatness in terms of team and personal goals. Nothing but respect for [Cook], but we're not really focused on that. We're just trying to get better and grind."

Cook visited with the Jets in July, and his agent has spoken positively about the team. For now, though, the four-time Pro Bowler remains unsigned, and New York might be less inclined to take the plunge after its second preseason game.

The team gained 141 rushing yards on 37 carries in a 27-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Carter contributed to the effort, carrying the ball four times for 19 yards to go along with his two catches for 34 yards.

Breece Hall will rejoin the mix sooner or later, too, as he continues working his way back from a torn ACL. As long as he hasn't lost a step, the 22-year-old will be a big part of the ground game long term.

Cook would clearly add something to the Jets backfield because he has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons. However, you can understand Carter's enthusiasm about the unit in its present construction.