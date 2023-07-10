Dalvin Cook's Agent: Jets 'a Great Situation' with Aaron Rodgers amid Contract Rumors

David Berding/Getty Images

The agent for Dalvin Cook offered a strong endorsement of the New York Jets after the team was linked with the free-agent running back.

Zac Hiller told Paul A. Esden Jr. of The Score 1260 the Jets would have a "great situation" if they added Cook to their backfield. He also praised Aaron Rodgers and said the star quarterback is a "complete franchise-, city-changing player" and "somebody that you absolutely want to play with at some point in your career."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.