Dalvin Cook's Agent: Jets 'a Great Situation' with Aaron Rodgers amid Contract Rumors

Dalvin Cook's Agent: Jets 'a Great Situation' with Aaron Rodgers amid Contract RumorsJuly 10, 2023
The agent for Dalvin Cook offered a strong endorsement of the New York Jets after the team was linked with the free-agent running back.
Zac Hiller told Paul A. Esden Jr. of The Score 1260 the Jets would have a "great situation" if they added Cook to their backfield. He also praised Aaron Rodgers and said the star quarterback is a "complete franchise-, city-changing player" and "somebody that you absolutely want to play with at some point in your career."
Paul Andrew Esden Jr @BoyGreen25
I asked Dalvin Cook's (<a href="https://twitter.com/dalvincook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dalvincook</a>) agent, <a href="https://twitter.com/ZacHiller?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZacHiller</a> of <a href="https://twitter.com/LAASportsEnt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LAASportsEnt</a>, about the <a href="https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ProFootballTalk</a> report that the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> are 'gaining momentum' in the Cook sweepstakes: 'they're all in, they want to win a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>' + he said Aaron Rodgers (<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a>) is someone 'you… <a href="https://t.co/MaEZrbPlkR">pic.twitter.com/MaEZrbPlkR</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.