ESPN: Dalvin Cook Wants to Get Closer to Training Camp for Contract; Dolphins Rumored

The Miami Dolphins want Dalvin Cook. For the time being, however, the veteran running back is slow-playing the market.

As ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on Friday's NFL Live, there is "nothing urgent right now in terms of Cook's decision, because ultimately he still wants to get a little bit closer to training camp to really nail this down."

"The one thing I would point out is that the Dolphins remain interested," he added. "They still have an offer on the table, one though that Cook is not willing to accept. I can see him certainly trying to draw up other leverage, he is still interested in joining the Dolphins. But at this point, again, not willing to commit to the deal they have on the table."

Playing the waiting game makes sense. It leaves open the possibility of a team suddenly finding itself with a vacancy at running back in the event of an injury, which in turn could create a bidding war for Cook's services.

On the other hand, the running back market in general has become fairly tepid as teams have devalued the position and rely on committee approaches to the backfield. Even if a bidding war breaks out, Cook's market may have a natural ceiling, and one perhaps lower than many top running backs would prefer.

In June, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Cook had "multiple offers" and that the Dolphins, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots were all potential suitors.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirmed at the time that the Dolphins had made Cook an offer:

Cook, 27, would upgrade an already dangerous Dolphins' offense. He's a four-time Pro Bowler who rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season while adding 39 catches for 295 yards and two scores.

It was his fourth straight season with at least 1,100 yards and his third campaign in the past four years with double-digit touchdowns.

He's a legitimate weapon in the backfield that opposing defenses need to game-plan for, in other words, and the Dolphins already have a pair of headaches at wideout in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for defensive coordinators to attempt to contain.

At the moment, the Dolphins are heading into the season with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson atop the backfield depth chart. Cook would be a major upgrade. But for now, he's not rushing into a new deal.