Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Semifinal Odds and Bracket PredictionsAugust 15, 2023
Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Semifinal Odds and Bracket Predictions
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup started with a record 32 teams on July 20. After nearly a month of intense, entertaining and all-around spectacular competition, it's down to the final three.
The semifinal round kicked off on Tuesday with the first spot in Sunday's final on the line. Spain and Sweden faced off with Spain earning a 2-1 victory and its first ever appearance in a Women's World Cup Final.
On Wednesday, Australia will battle England for the second berth onto the biggest stage. Along with New Zealand, Australia is one of the host countries and should have a decided home-pitch advantage. However, England, another early favorite, is a seasoned squad with the talent to go the distance.
Below, you'll find a quick look at how the remaining three teams got here, a preview of Wednesday's semifinal, the latest odds and some predictions.
Knockout Recap
16 countries advanced from the group stage to the knockout round. Spain's path to the semis involved a 5-1 drubbing of Switzerland and a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands—who got to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over South Africa.
Japan defeated Norway 3-1 in the round of 16 but fell to Sweden 2-1. Sweden made it to the quarterfinals by besting USA in penalty kicks. It was an outcome few might have predicted given America's recent dominance, but USA's shaky play in the group stage provided some foreshadowing.
"If you look at the last three U.S. World Cup teams, this was weakest of the three," Fox analyst Alexi Lalas said, per USA Today. "Is this a surprise they're going out? Not necessarily."
While USA might not have been as strong as the teams that won the last two Women's World Cups, Sweden likely gained plenty of confidence in the victory.
Australia beat Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16, then beat France on PKs to advance to the semifinals. France handled Morocco in a 4-0 contest before falling to Australia.
England beat Nigeria on penalty kicks, while Colombia outlasted Jamaica 1-0 to set up their quarterfinal showdown. England advanced to the semis with a 2-1 victory.
The road to the semifinals wasn't especially easy for any of the final four countries. Whichever team emerges from the tournament victoriously will truly be a worthy champion.
That champion will be crowned on Sunday, August 20 with the third-place game taking place the previous day.
Spain vs. Sweden Recap
Despite being the favorite entering Tuesday's match, Spain had good reason to not take Sweden lightly.
The Swedes were playing in a fifth World Cup semifinal and took second at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. Sweden also had an 11-0 unbeaten record against Spain.
Spain, meanwhile, only made its Women's World Cup debut in 2015, and Thursday's game against the Netherlands marked its first appearance in the WWC quarterfinals.
However, La Roja snapped the losing streak against Sweden and made history in a game that really got going late.
Salma Paralluelo scored in the 81st minute to give Spain a 1-0 advantage, but Sweden answered in the 88th minute with on a Rebecka Blomqvist header. Less than two minutes later, though Olga Carmona took an inbound corner kick and delivered an arching shot over the arms of Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović.
It was a magical moment and an example of the resolve Spain has shown throughout the tournament.
"We picked ourselves up again after they equalized," coach Jorge Vilda said, per Rory Smith of The New York Times. "With soul, with magic, the team keeps overcoming obstacles."
Spain will soon face its biggest obstacle yet in either Australia or England. La Roja, though, remains the favorite to win it all, and the prediction here is that Spain does exactly that.
Women's World Cup Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spain -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
England +200 (bet $100 to win $200)
Australia +400 (bet $100 to win $400)
Australia vs. England Preview, Prediction
When: Wednesday, August 16
Time: 6 a.m. ET
TV: Fox
Money Line
Australia +230 (bet $100 to win $230)
England +130 (bet $100 to win $130)
Draw +195 (bet $100 to win $195)
Australia will have the home-crowd advantage this Wednesday at Stadium Australia, and that could prove to be a major factor against the Lionesses.
The Matildas are built to withstand and offensive assault from English stars like Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo too. Australia has a stout back line and one of the tournament's most consistent goalkeepers in Mackenzie Arnold.
This makeup helped Australia beat England 2-0 in April's friendly.
"To be honest we deserved the win because we defended really well and on the counter-attack. It was just a patient performance and it took everyone to do their part," Australian forward Sam Kerr told Australian television's Network Ten (h/t Fox Sports).
However, the friendly loss is something the Lionesses can use as motivation, and England should be the fresher team.
While the Lionesses had some trouble putting away Colombia early, goals from Hemp and Russo ended up delivering a decisive win. Australia had to fight through 120 minutes in the last round and failed to score against France.
England is a very experienced team, and it has its own fantastic defense. Look for the Lionesses to get a little revenge on Australia, this time in a match that truly matters.
Prediction: England 2, Australia 1 (OT)
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.