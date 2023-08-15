Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Semifinal Odds and Bracket Predictions

1 of 3

Ane Frosaker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

16 countries advanced from the group stage to the knockout round. Spain's path to the semis involved a 5-1 drubbing of Switzerland and a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands—who got to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over South Africa.



Japan defeated Norway 3-1 in the round of 16 but fell to Sweden 2-1. Sweden made it to the quarterfinals by besting USA in penalty kicks. It was an outcome few might have predicted given America's recent dominance, but USA's shaky play in the group stage provided some foreshadowing.

"If you look at the last three U.S. World Cup teams, this was weakest of the three," Fox analyst Alexi Lalas said, per USA Today. "Is this a surprise they're going out? Not necessarily."

While USA might not have been as strong as the teams that won the last two Women's World Cups, Sweden likely gained plenty of confidence in the victory.



Australia beat Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16, then beat France on PKs to advance to the semifinals. France handled Morocco in a 4-0 contest before falling to Australia.



England beat Nigeria on penalty kicks, while Colombia outlasted Jamaica 1-0 to set up their quarterfinal showdown. England advanced to the semis with a 2-1 victory.



The road to the semifinals wasn't especially easy for any of the final four countries. Whichever team emerges from the tournament victoriously will truly be a worthy champion.



That champion will be crowned on Sunday, August 20 with the third-place game taking place the previous day.

