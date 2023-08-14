Spain vs. Sweden: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Spain vs. Sweden: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023August 14, 2023
Spain and Sweden face off in the first of two 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals on Tuesday (4 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app) in Auckland.
Spain used a strong attack to produce its best-ever World Cup run. La Roja scored on multiple occasions in four of their five games.
Sweden carries the advantages in defense and experience. The four-time World Cup semifinalist conceded twice in five games and allowed just one tally in the last four contests.
The Swedes are regulars at this stage of international competitions. They won third place at two of the last three World Cups, reached the last two Summer Olympics gold-medal games and qualified for the semifinals at two of the last three Euros.
The 2023 World Cup appears to be the best opportunity for Sweden to end its major-tournament title drought that dates back to the 1984 Euros.
Spain does not have that illustrious history yet, and a win would place in its first major-tournament final.
Tuesday's winner will face the victor of Wednesday's Australia-England semifinal on Sunday in Sydney.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Money Line
Spain (+105; bet $100 to win $105)
Sweden (+280)
Draw (+210)
To Advance to Next Round
Spain (-194; bet $194 to win $100)
Sweden (+156)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 Goals (+135)
Under 2.5 Goals (-185)
Spain After Another Strong Attacking Performance
Spain has had one of the most prolific attacks in the tournament.
La Roja produced seven goals in their two knockout-round matches against Switzerland and the Netherlands. The other three semifinalists combined to score six goals in the last two rounds.
Spain's attacking prowess allowed it to avoid penalties. It is the only team left in the competition to not go to a single penalty shootout.
The Spaniards did have to go to extra time against the Dutch because of a concession in second-half stoppage time, but they avoided PKs thanks to an 111th-minute goal from Salma Paralluelo.
Spain has three players (Aitana Bonmati, Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo) alive in the Golden Boot race. Each member of the trio has three goals. They need two tallies to current leading mark set by Japan's Hinata Miyazawa.
Bonmati has been fantastic on both ends of the pitch from her midfield position. She will be vital to keeping possession and distributing the ball through Sweden's defensive channels.
Hermoso and Redondo are vital on the flanks, where they can win individual battles against isolated defenders.
The main thing Spain has to prevent against is conceding off counter-attacks. Japan scored four goals in that fashion and the Dutch tested Spain with their speed in odd-player rushes down the field.
Sweden is more than capable of capitalizing on those moments, and even dictating the possession battle in some instances.
Spain's attack must be as clinical as it was in previous rounds to prevent another Swedish defensive master class.
Sweden Must Rely on Defense and Experience
Sweden conceded twice over five games in Australia and New Zealand.
The first allowed goal came in the 48th minute of its Group G opener against South Africa. The other occurred in the 87th minute of its quarterfinal win over Japan.
Sweden may not have its 428-minute shutout streak alive into the semifinals, but it can use plenty of the defensive principles it excelled at in the last five matches to slow down Hermoso and Co.
Goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has been huge in Sweden's defensive effort. Her 11-save highlight reel performance against the United States in the round of 16 was her standout showing of the tournament to date.
Musovic is more than capable of producing another massive 90, or 120, minutes in net to put Sweden in the World Cup final.
Sweden holds an advantage in experience from its long line of semifinal matches at the Euros, Olympics and World Cup.
That could come into play the most at the start and finish of the contest. Sweden should not be too nervy at the beginning of the contest, and that should lead to it settling into the match more. It also has experience closing out elimination matches, and that could help if Spain is pushing for a late equalizer.
Sweden's other edge comes on set pieces, where leading scorer Amanda Ilestedt is most dangerous. The center back is one off the Golden Boot lead. She is one of many Swedes with a height advantage who could hurt Spain on restarts.
Sweden's path to victory is easy to break down because of its strong defense and experience, and if that all goes to plan, it will await Australia or England in the final.
