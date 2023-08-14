Spain vs. Sweden: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images

Spain and Sweden face off in the first of two 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals on Tuesday (4 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app) in Auckland.

Spain used a strong attack to produce its best-ever World Cup run. La Roja scored on multiple occasions in four of their five games.

Sweden carries the advantages in defense and experience. The four-time World Cup semifinalist conceded twice in five games and allowed just one tally in the last four contests.

The Swedes are regulars at this stage of international competitions. They won third place at two of the last three World Cups, reached the last two Summer Olympics gold-medal games and qualified for the semifinals at two of the last three Euros.

The 2023 World Cup appears to be the best opportunity for Sweden to end its major-tournament title drought that dates back to the 1984 Euros.

Spain does not have that illustrious history yet, and a win would place in its first major-tournament final.

Tuesday's winner will face the victor of Wednesday's Australia-England semifinal on Sunday in Sydney.