Women's World Cup 2023: Predicting Results for Remainder of Tournament

Ane Frosaker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Sweden is the side most accustomed to the final four of a major tournament.

The Swedes advanced to the final four of nine Euros, four World Cups and three Olympics, but their only title came at the 1984 Euros well before most of their current squad was born.

Sweden faced the toughest path to the semifinals, as it downed the United States in penalties in the round of 16 and handed Japan its first loss of the tournament in the quarterfinals.

Sweden only conceded once over 210 minutes in the knockout round, and its defense will once again be the key to moving on.

Spain recorded multiple goals in each of its four World Cup victories. It was shutout by Japan in its Group C finale.

La Roja cruised past Switzerland in the round of 16 and then grinded out a quarterfinal win in extra time over the Netherlands.

Both teams have the same amount of game time under their legs in the knockout round. The Spanish attack and Swedish defense give their respective sides a clear advantage in those areas of the pitch.

Sweden's biggest advantage is its experience at this part of major competitions. A majority of its squad has played in at least one Euro, Olympic or World Cup semifinal.

Spain is playing in its first World Cup semifinal, and in its first major tournament semifinal since Euro 1997.

With the matchup seeming to be even across the board, Sweden's intangibles of playing and winning in a semifinal game could be the difference that puts it into a final from a close game.

Prediction: Sweden 2, Spain 1