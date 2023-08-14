Ranking WWE and AEW's Biggest Breakout Stars of the Year Thus Far

10 of 10

The biggest breakout star of 2023 is Dominik Mysterio and despite the presence of Knight at No. 2, it is not at all close.

Mysterio started the year whining about a short prison stint that he endured after breaking and entering his family home over the holidays. The illegitimacy of his "Prison Dom" persona angered and annoyed fans to the point that they mercilessly booed the second-generation star, to the point that he could not conduct his promo.

When he showed blatant disrespect to the legendary Rey Mysterio, daring him to hit him and challenging his father to a match at WrestleMania, the disdain grew louder. By the time the Showcase of the Immortals rolled around, fans wanted to see Hall of Fame dad whup his son on the grandest stage.

That is exactly what happened, but Dominik's star did not diminish. If anything, it grew, thanks to the magical chemistry he shares with Rhea Ripley. He called her Mami, she called him Dom Dom and the crowd ate it up. While still clearly heels, the partnership resembled that of Eddie Guerrero and Chyna and the crowd bought into the dynamic.

And they still do.

Judgment Day is as over as ever and Mysterio is currently a ratings draw for NXT as its North American champion.

He is red-hot, thanks to his ability to portray an unlikeable, punk kid while hiding behind Ripley and the rest of his buddies, and that does not appear to be something that will change anytime soon.

WWE struck gold with Mysterio and he has paid off their commitment to the character with increasingly strong performances, making him the breakout star of the year.