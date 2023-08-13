Video: Liberty's Breanna Stewart Sets WNBA Record with 3rd 40-Point Game of Season

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart is the first player in WNBA history to record three 40-point games a single season.

Stewart racked up 42 points, six rebounds and six assists Sunday during the Liberty's 100-89 win over the Indiana Fever.

Her record-breaking performance helped the Liberty win their 24th game of the season for the first time in franchise history.

Stewart recorded 45 points during a 90-73 Commissioner's Cup win over the Indiana Fever on May 21. She also racked up 43 points in a 99-95 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on July 5.

Only two other players have recorded three 40-point games in their WNBA careers, per ESPN. Phoenix Suns guard Diana Taurasi has achieved the feat four times in her career, while Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore reached the plateau three times.

Stewart has now matched those future Hall of Famers' career feats in just 30 games.

There are still ten games remaining in the Liberty's regular season, giving Stewart the chance to raise the standard even higher.

She also will likely to have the chance to set more records in the postseason. New York's ongoing six-game win streak has vaulted the Liberty into a playoff spot, giving Stewart the chance to top the WNBA record for points in a single playoff game. She matched that record last year during by putting up 42 points in a semifinal loss for the Seattle Storm.