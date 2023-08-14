X

    Lucas Glover Thrills Twitter by Topping Cantlay, Winning FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Jack MurrayAugust 14, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 13: Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 13, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    72 holes wasn't enough to settle FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Sunday's final round sat deadlocked after all the golfer's had finished 18 holes, with Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay both sitting at -15 and heading to an extra hole.

    Glover entered the day as the leader, but Cantlay was a riser. He shot a 64 on the final day to insert himself into the top two and even held the lead when he finished his round. Glover was able to tie it back up and just narrowly missed a putt on 18 that would've captured the victory.

    Cantlay hit an errant drive to start the playoff while Glover played it just right, notching a par to beat Cantlay's bogey.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Patrick Cantlay's tee shot on the first playoff hole has found the water.<br><br>Lucas Glover is in the fairway <a href="https://twitter.com/FedExChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FedExChamp</a>. <a href="https://t.co/HX2A7Xfr46">pic.twitter.com/HX2A7Xfr46</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/Lucas_Glover_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lucas_Glover_</a> has won the <a href="https://twitter.com/FedExChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FedExChamp</a>!<br><br>Back-to-back wins for the 43-year-old when it matters most 💪 <a href="https://t.co/FSartMO4Qe">pic.twitter.com/FSartMO4Qe</a>

    This is Glover's second consecutive victory and he has had a dramatic rise on the FedEx Cup Rankings. He entered last week's Wyndham Championship facing elimination with the 115th ranking, but now sits in fourth place and looks like a contender to win the FedEx Cup playoffs.

    Fans on social media were ecstatic for Glover, praising his meteoric rise to the top and calling for him to be on the U.S. Ryder Cup team this fall.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Helllll yeah Lucas Glover… that man BATTLED today<br><br>Rain delay, Heat, treasonous pants, playoff needed… JUST WIN <a href="https://t.co/yonkZ18mgg">pic.twitter.com/yonkZ18mgg</a>

    PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

    Lucas Glover, winner of last weeks Wyndham Championship enters in a playoff with Patrick Cantlay at the <a href="https://twitter.com/FedExChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FedExChamp</a><br><br>Last player to win the week before and then win in a playoff the following week was Tiger Woods in 2005<br>PGA Championship<br>WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

    Cantlay's performance helped him rise eight spots to the 5th ranking, while Tommy Fleetwood rose to the 10th spot. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler still hold the first spots as they look towards next week's BMW Championship.