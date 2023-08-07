X

Fans Hype Lucas Glover for Winning Wyndham Championship, Securing FedEx Playoffs Spot

Jack MurrayAugust 7, 2023

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 06: Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 06, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images)
Logan Whitton/Getty Images

Lucas Glover delivered when it was needed most.

Following the 14th hole of Round 4 of the Wyndham Championship Sunday, Glover was tied with Russell Henley and had several others right on his tail. A first-place or second-place finish would guarantee a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoff, while even a tie for second would complicate those chances.

Add to this stress some inclement weather. The tournament was put in a weather delay before he could begin the 15th hole, and two hours of waiting around were up next. Play resumed at 6:55 P.M. and Glover held it down.

He parred his remaining four holes and earned his fifth PGA Tour victory in the process. This victory moved him to a safe position in the rankings, guaranteeing his place for next week's first playoff tournament in Memphis.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

A winner at Wyndham 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/Lucas_Glover_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lucas_Glover_</a> claims his fifth TOUR title <a href="https://twitter.com/WyndhamChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WyndhamChamp</a>! <a href="https://t.co/DDVpWylpb6">pic.twitter.com/DDVpWylpb6</a>

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

Lucas Glover wins the Wyndham Championship by two strokes over Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An, earning his fifth career PGA TOUR title.<br><br>Glover moves from No. 112 to No. 49 in the FedExCup standings, qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

Golf on CBS ⛳ @GolfonCBS

"Daddy you won!" 🥹<a href="https://twitter.com/Lucas_Glover_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lucas_Glover_</a>'s kids greeted him after his win <a href="https://twitter.com/WyndhamChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WyndhamChamp</a> <a href="https://t.co/wHec02rFuU">pic.twitter.com/wHec02rFuU</a>

Fans on social media showed appreciation for Glover's performance.

Tour Roadie @TourRoadie

"Daddy you won!" … no better three words to hear from your child. Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/Lucas_Glover_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lucas_Glover_</a> . Another week, another <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PGATOUR</a> winner that pulls at the heartstrings..<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/theseguysaregood?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#theseguysaregood</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pga?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pga</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WyndhamChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WyndhamChampionship</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/golf?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#golf</a>

Fergal O Sullivan @Fagal12

Delighted for Lucas Glover ⛳️

Steve Layman @SteveLayman

"Daddy, you won. You won. You won. You won!" - Lucas Glover Jr. delivering the wholesome content we needed.

Jake Weaver @MidwestGolfJake

Good for Lucas Glover...seems like a genuine dude. Big win!

Levi @leviremmick

Congrats to Lucas Glover. What a tournament and moment with his kids man 🥹

Brandt Packer @BPACKERVOLS

So happy for Lucas Glover. One of the good guys in the game 👍👍👍👍

Lisa Cornwell @LisaMCornwell

I used to get nervous for Lucas Glover when he stood over a two-foot putt.<br><br>What a fighter this guy is! Such an awesome win. 💪🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WyndhamChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WyndhamChampionship</a>

Tour Junkies @Tour_Junkies

Well damn <a href="https://twitter.com/Lucas_Glover_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lucas_Glover_</a> ...helluva week &amp; love the attitude, interview, and perspective at the end. <a href="https://t.co/HylopoyUTI">pic.twitter.com/HylopoyUTI</a>

Travis Fulton @travisfulton

Huge respect for Lucas Glover…can't imagine battling to keep your card for 10 years with such a weakness in the putter. I talked about it in great length last week and bet him to win cause you could see the momentum building with putter. Of course I didn't bet him this week but…

GUP @GUP_GC

Congrats to Lucas Glover! Awesome week! Hell of a grind last few months! <a href="https://twitter.com/WyndhamChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WyndhamChamp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FedExCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FedExCup</a>

Jake Weaver @MidwestGolfJake

Tron Carter @TronCarterNLU

That was great. As someone with a balky putter I can't fathom Lucas Glover's career. Flusher. And on top of that he's a thoughtful guy. Always appreciate his success!

Another notable storyline came with Justin Thomas, who was fighting for his playoff life going into the final round. Needing a birdie on the 18th hole to guarantee a spot in the FedEx Cup, fate nearly willed him there.

Golf on CBS ⛳ @GolfonCBS

YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS<br><br>What an incredible effort by <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinThomas34?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinThomas34</a> <a href="https://t.co/58tvnEIBRe">pic.twitter.com/58tvnEIBRe</a>

He would eventually par the hole and his playoff fate was no longer in his control. The result of this is a 71st place finish in the FedEx Cup Standings, which means he is one place short of qualifying for the playoffs. This is the first time he missed the playoffs in his PGA Tour career.

DIALED GOLF @DialedGolf_

🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Breaking?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Breaking</a>: Justin Thomas fails to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his 8-year career.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WyndhamChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WyndhamChampionship</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BubbleWatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BubbleWatch</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dialed?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dialed</a>🎯 <a href="https://t.co/cevtUgpYn3">pic.twitter.com/cevtUgpYn3</a>

Adam Scott also will miss the playoffs for the first time in his PGA Tour career. Jon Rahm leads the FedEx Cup standings while Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark round out the top five.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs kick off Thursday at the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.