Less Is More with The Bloodline in WWE, AEW's Ultimate Swerve, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Jey Uso "quitting" WWE was quite the cliffhanger to close SmackDown last Friday night, and while the audience anticipates what's next, the company may also be in the process of figuring that out.

In the meantime, WWE can use this opportunity to start showcasing Superstars who have been overshadowed by The Bloodline as of late and develop equally engaging storylines.

AEW has a hot angle of its own at the moment with MJF and Adam Cole forging a friendship ahead of an AEW World Championship clash at All In. With so many different directions the storyline can go in, the ultimate endgame is far from predictable.

In fact, it's entirely possible that Cole will be the one to betray MJF, take the title and form a faction in what would be the biggest swerve of them all.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will examine where AEW could and should go next with Cole, making the most of the time Edge has left in the ring, Shinsuke Nakamura's abrupt move to the main-event scene, and more.