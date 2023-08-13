Mets Rumors: Justin Verlander Called a 'Diva' By Unnamed Player After Star Traded

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

It appears former New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander rubbed some of his teammates in the Big Apple the wrong way.

Verlander was a "diva," an anonymous Mets player told Mike Puma of the New York Post, and he "often complained about the Mets' analytics department, which he deemed inferior to the one that served him in Houston."

The anonymous player also told Puma that Verlander "was largely detached from teammates" and "didn't add to the team's identity."

Verlander and Max Scherzer, who had a strained relationship as teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14, also had issues during their time together in New York despite trying to work on their relationship, according to Puma.

Verlander's "diva" attitude allegedly caused Scherzer to complain about the three-time Cy Young winner, per Puma.

The Mets signed Verlander to a two-year, $86.7 million contract ahead of the 2023 season hoping he and Scherzer could lead a rotation that included Kodai Senga, José Quintana and Carlos Carrasco.

But as the team spiraled out of playoff contention in the National League East, it became apparent that the Mets needed to make some changes, and the franchise traded Verlander to the Houston Astros and Scherzer to the Texas Rangers ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

Aside from the reported drama between the two, Verlander and Scherzer failed to live up to expectations this season.

Verlander made 16 starts for the Mets before being traded, posting a 6-5 record, 3.15 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings. Scherzer, meanwhile, made 19 starts in New York this year, going 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 107.2 innings.

With the Mets having boasted the highest payroll in baseball entering the 2023 season, the club's failures have been a major disappointment as it was widely expected to contend for a title this year.

New York is now on pace to miss the postseason for the fourth time in the last five seasons, sitting fourth in the NL East with a 52-65 record.

With the 2023 campaign being considered a lost cause for Steve Cohen's squad, all eyes will be on the franchise as it looks to build a stronger roster heading into 2024.