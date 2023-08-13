X

    Stetson Bennett Wows, Max Duggan Underwhelms Fans as Chargers Beat Rams

    Jack MurrayAugust 13, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs and Quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs speak to the media during a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan must feel pretty familiar with each other at this point.

    The two squared off as opposing starting quarterbacks at the 2022-23 CFP National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a game Bennett's Georgia Bulldogs won 65-7 over Duggan's TCU Horned Frogs.

    The NFL Draft process and respective training camps came next, but when it was time to play in a competitive football game again, both signal callers may have been feeling a sense of déjà vu.

    That's because the first taste of NFL game action either quarterback had came against each other, at SoFi Stadium once, as Duggan's Los Angeles Chargers defeated Bennett's Los Angeles Rams 34-17.

    Blank? @FunVide45426314

    Rams' Stetson Bennett vs. Chargers' Max Duggan: Rematch At SoFi Stadium? <a href="https://t.co/gD0GOIUQrj">pic.twitter.com/gD0GOIUQrj</a>

    Max Duggan did not see significant action in the contest but was efficient as he went 2-3 for 19 yards. He also had four rushes for 20 yards, two of which were kneel downs at the end of the game. Bennett was on display for much longer, going 17-29 for 191 yards and a touchdown.

    While the stakes were significantly lower in this matchup, fans on social media were still quick to point out the novelty of seeing this quarterback matchup again,

    Adam Grosbard @AdamGrosbard

    For the CFB fans, it's Stetson Bennett vs. Max Duggan in the second half of Rams-Chargers. About as exciting as the second half of their last matchup.

    UGAFanatic @UGAFanatic0

    Max duggan vs Stetson Bennett now remember the last time that happened <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a>

    J.T. Wood @JTWood92570334

    Yall not watching Stetson Bennett vs Max Duggan they just recently played in the national championship game &amp; now they facing off again

    Matthew Asher @MatthewAsher

    Max Duggan vs. Stetson Bennett in SoFi. It's Jan. 9 again

    David Meredith @DMeredith28

    Stetson Bennett vs. Max Duggan is about to break out at SoFi.

    rare @keepitrare

    STETSON BENNETT VS MAX DUGGAN PT 2 IN SOFI

    Dakota Stabley @thekotastabley

    Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan are the first quarterbacks to end their college careers and start their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> careers in the same stadium. And they did it in the same year against each other. And they will jointly share the same home stadium where they played for a title. Bonkers.

    Mar'Quell Fripp-Owens @iNoSports_

    Max Duggan vs Stetson Bennett in the NFL was not on my bingo sheet

    Pixel534 @pixlemaster534

    Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan playing against each other at SOFI Stadium? Where have I seen this before?

    While Duggan's team was victorious this time, Bennett still received the majority of praise on social media.

    Michael Coggeshall @Mwcoggs

    Stetson Bennett being easily the best rookie QB after week 1 of preseason is hysterical

    🌙hosenone🪄 @Jazzhandsquez

    Stetson bennett really like that fr

    Jonathan Williams @Dr_JWill

    I find it a little funny that Stetson Bennett won back-to-back titles, threw for over 4,000 yards in 2022, and became a Heisman finalist. <br><br>All of that. Yet it took 18 passes in an NFL preseason game for people to final stop and say "wait, Stetson is actually good."

    Otto @jottoman89

    Stetson Bennett is really settling in nice and throwing some damn good passes.

    DeWayne Pitts @_WAYNEJR

    Stetson Bennett the 4th is gonna sneak his way into being a starting QB lol

    AndyB @Andyb023

    100% truth. If you are doubting Stetson Bennett you are an idiot. He's proven everyone wrong in every walk of life. I'd trust this dude with anything. <a href="https://t.co/sVkS8cJ3Uu">https://t.co/sVkS8cJ3Uu</a>

    🐐🐥🔪GaSports @bulldogs_stan1

    That Stetson Bennett might be better than some of the starting QBs on the NFL

    Adam Bradford @Adam_Bradford14

    For all of the memes about him, I strongly believe Stetson Bennett is going to be a legit NFL QB. Not saying he's Mahomes or Burrow by any means, but I see zero reason he can't be the next Colt McCoy, Mitch Trubinsky, or even Andy Dalton.

    Dell🇯🇲 @Rwoods3x

    Can't believe people went less on Stetson Bennett to not get over 70.5 yards 🙄 they better stop playing with my team

    Brian Rice @briancrice

    So glad Georgia fans could get in their feelings about NFL writers making Stetson Bennett is old jokes to distract from their usual habits of punching down at other college fan bases instead of celebrating their own accomplishments.

    Adam Bradford @Adam_Bradford14

    Stetson Bennett's preseason debut (so far): 1 TD, 0 INTs<br><br>Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis's preseason debuts combined: 0 TDs, 3 INTs<br><br>Tough day for haters of The Mailman <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winner?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winner</a><a href="https://t.co/Sq0xGrMJSw">https://t.co/Sq0xGrMJSw</a>

    While Duggan saw some praise for his ability on the ground, fans were overall unimpressed with his play in the victory.

    Chargers/Padres fan @boltsandfriars

    Max Duggan has not done 1 thing good

    Truth WeAgree 🇺🇸 #Standwith🇺🇦 @TruthWeAgreeOn

    Max Duggan is awful. He has no awareness of what's going on. When he fell apart against UGA, that should have told the NFL that this guy couldn't start at most high schools.

    BigRedzzz @Deeg_619

    Alright max duggan looks pretty bad might be the only pick that sucks. But he was a 7th rounder so it's all good

    Swarles Barkley @PAY_FREDDIE_NOW

    Imagine poor Max Duggan having to play all his home games in THAT stadium.

    b @RunThaBaII

    Max Duggan YOU are a Nissan salesman

    Michael Maclane @Michael_Maclane

    NFL speed looks a little too fast for Max Duggan rn. <br><br>First game action tho he'll speed it up!

    FrogSorcery🐸🧙 @2ColdU

    Two things here are true.<br>1. Max Duggan is getting ZERO help from his offensive line (worse than it was against Georgia).<br>2. He needs to get rid of the ball faster and looks completely lost. Showing no pocket presence.

    Dominic Mucciacito @urbanchampion76

    Max Duggan out here playing like it's the National Championship game or something.

    Tyler Schoon @tylerjschoon

    Max Duggan with the wheels! Good work Kellen Moore getting him some rushing attempts.

    Michael Maclane @Michael_Maclane

    Max Duggan still got that DAWG in him.<br><br>The man has no fear and he runs for a big chunk off the left side after being hit all day ,🫡

    While the matchup was notable given what just happened earlier this year, it looks like it may be the last time these two take the field against each other in awhile. Duggan is currently listed as the Chargers third-string quarterback going into the 2023 season while Bennett is alongside Brett Rypien in the second-string position for the Rams.