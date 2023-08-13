Stetson Bennett Wows, Max Duggan Underwhelms Fans as Chargers Beat Rams

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan must feel pretty familiar with each other at this point.

The two squared off as opposing starting quarterbacks at the 2022-23 CFP National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a game Bennett's Georgia Bulldogs won 65-7 over Duggan's TCU Horned Frogs.

The NFL Draft process and respective training camps came next, but when it was time to play in a competitive football game again, both signal callers may have been feeling a sense of déjà vu.

That's because the first taste of NFL game action either quarterback had came against each other, at SoFi Stadium once, as Duggan's Los Angeles Chargers defeated Bennett's Los Angeles Rams 34-17.

Max Duggan did not see significant action in the contest but was efficient as he went 2-3 for 19 yards. He also had four rushes for 20 yards, two of which were kneel downs at the end of the game. Bennett was on display for much longer, going 17-29 for 191 yards and a touchdown.

While the stakes were significantly lower in this matchup, fans on social media were still quick to point out the novelty of seeing this quarterback matchup again,

While Duggan's team was victorious this time, Bennett still received the majority of praise on social media.

While Duggan saw some praise for his ability on the ground, fans were overall unimpressed with his play in the victory.

While the matchup was notable given what just happened earlier this year, it looks like it may be the last time these two take the field against each other in awhile. Duggan is currently listed as the Chargers third-string quarterback going into the 2023 season while Bennett is alongside Brett Rypien in the second-string position for the Rams.