Stetson Bennett, Georgia Celebrated by Fans for 65-7 Win vs. TCU in CFP Title Game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There was never a doubt.

While the TCU Horned Frogs were an admirable and inspiring underdog story throughout the season, they never had a chance against the mighty Georgia Bulldogs. The SEC powerhouse won its second consecutive College Football Playoff national championship with an overwhelming 65-7 victory over the Big 12 representative on Monday at SoFi Stadium.

Georgia's real challenge in the CFP came in its thrilling 42-41 escape over Ohio State in the semifinals, as the showdown with the overmatched Horned Frogs proved to be nothing more than a formality.

Stetson Bennett, who was already a Bulldogs legend for last season's national championship, further cemented his spot in college football lore by accounting for six touchdowns in the latest showing.

He and Georgia earned plenty of praise on social media in the process of winning another trophy:

Perhaps TCU thought it had a chance before the opening kickoff. After all, it made a habit of shocking teams all season and just stunned the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals.

And then the game started.

Georgia set a CFP title game record with 38 points in the first half as Bennett put on an absolute clinic by running for two touchdowns and throwing for two more before intermission. The defense also picked off Max Duggan twice in that first half and overwhelmed TCU's rushing attack and offensive line up front.

It felt like an early season nonconference game for stretches of the second half, with the outcome already decided and the only remaining question being whether Georgia will three-peat next season.

The version of Kirby Smart's team that took the field Monday certainly looked capable of doing just that.