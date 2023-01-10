X

    Stetson Bennett, Georgia Celebrated by Fans for 65-7 Win vs. TCU in CFP Title Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 10, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts with teammates after running for a touchdown in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    There was never a doubt.

    While the TCU Horned Frogs were an admirable and inspiring underdog story throughout the season, they never had a chance against the mighty Georgia Bulldogs. The SEC powerhouse won its second consecutive College Football Playoff national championship with an overwhelming 65-7 victory over the Big 12 representative on Monday at SoFi Stadium.

    Georgia's real challenge in the CFP came in its thrilling 42-41 escape over Ohio State in the semifinals, as the showdown with the overmatched Horned Frogs proved to be nothing more than a formality.

    Stetson Bennett, who was already a Bulldogs legend for last season's national championship, further cemented his spot in college football lore by accounting for six touchdowns in the latest showing.

    He and Georgia earned plenty of praise on social media in the process of winning another trophy:

    Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball

    hypnoDAWG.mp4 <a href="https://t.co/63RTmK4xjr">pic.twitter.com/63RTmK4xjr</a>

    Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

    Stetson Bennett IV went from Baker Mayfield on the Georgia scout team in 2017 to the most legendary quarterback in Georgia history.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    STETSON BENNETT SHOWS OFF THE WHEELS 💨 <br><br>DAWGS STRIKE FIRST<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TSN_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSN_Sports</a>)<a href="https://t.co/dBGeMKFt98">pic.twitter.com/dBGeMKFt98</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    STETSON BENNETT WITH A 37-YARD STRIKE🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TSN_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSN_Sports</a>)<a href="https://t.co/YbrBQZTT3l">pic.twitter.com/YbrBQZTT3l</a>

    Chris Fallica @chrisfallica

    Stetson Bennett represents everything that's good about college football. Believed in himself and proved everyone wrong.

    Matt Hinton @MattRHinton

    Georgia's offense is legitimately one of the most balanced offenses I've ever seen in every sense of the term. they don't have a single dude whose production jumps off the page but every single guy they put on the field can hurt you on any given play.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    It's amazing there are still people who will tell you Stetson Bennett isn't a good quarterback. He's a fast processor.

    Cover 3 Podcast @Cover3Podcast

    Bennett to Bowers tonight <a href="https://t.co/7F9SuYL0W7">pic.twitter.com/7F9SuYL0W7</a>

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    The good news for TCU's defense is Georgia is DOWN to 10.2 yards per play after that drive.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Stetson Bennett with his SECOND rushing TD of the first half 🤷‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/t4YW4R7Ngx">pic.twitter.com/t4YW4R7Ngx</a>

    Sports Illustrated @SInow

    Stetson Bennett is in his bag 🤷‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/ggnXdFFU2F">pic.twitter.com/ggnXdFFU2F</a>

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    31-7 Georgia with 1:23 left in the game. This is no longer a title game, but a coronation.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Advocating for a Georgia intrasquad scrimmage in second half. Let TCU quietly depart and get on a plane.

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    Like already? It's just halftime🤣🤣 <a href="https://t.co/B5mwaNrAzH">https://t.co/B5mwaNrAzH</a>

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    This has been an ass whoopin🤣<br>~Respectfully

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Stetson Bennett vs. TCU:<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/SECNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SECNetwork</a>)<a href="https://t.co/EMR1RjzCaK">pic.twitter.com/EMR1RjzCaK</a>

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Barring the greatest comeback in the history of the world, Stetson Bennett will have beaten the following QBs in CFP games<br><br>Heisman winner Bryce Young<br>Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud<br>Heisman finalist Max Duggan

    Brooks Austin @BrooksAustinBA

    Stetson Bennett has NFL juice. <br><br>I'll keep telling you till you listen.

    Perhaps TCU thought it had a chance before the opening kickoff. After all, it made a habit of shocking teams all season and just stunned the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals.

    And then the game started.

    Georgia set a CFP title game record with 38 points in the first half as Bennett put on an absolute clinic by running for two touchdowns and throwing for two more before intermission. The defense also picked off Max Duggan twice in that first half and overwhelmed TCU's rushing attack and offensive line up front.

    It felt like an early season nonconference game for stretches of the second half, with the outcome already decided and the only remaining question being whether Georgia will three-peat next season.

    The version of Kirby Smart's team that took the field Monday certainly looked capable of doing just that.

