James Harden Rumors: 76ers Star 'Unhappy' With Daryl Morey Over Lack of Max Contract

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers are no longer looking to honor star guard James Harden's trade request after they were unable to find a suitable deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That may make for an awkward situation this season as training camp rapidly approaches, and Wojnarowski also confirmed why Harden is displeased with the front office.

"Harden is unhappy with Sixers president Daryl Morey over the lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer, sources said, and the team is risking Harden's arrival at training camp bringing anything but a championship mindset," Wojnarowski wrote.

Philadelphia previously agreed to scout out a potential trade after Harden agreed to pick up his $35.6 million player option last June. However, Wojnarowski noted that Philadelphia's

"asking price was steep" and that no teams were willing to meet the demands.

Harden, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, averaged 21.0 points, a league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds last year. Rumors swirled that the Los Angeles Clippers were in the mix for Harden, as that team was his "desired destination," per Wojnarowski. However, the two teams didn't create any "traction" on a potential deal.

And so Harden is back with Philadelphia for now. He and NBA MVP Joel Embiid led the 76ers to the second round of the playoffs last year, when they fell to the Boston Celtics in seven games. Presuming Harden stays with the team, Philadelphia should remain competitive in the tough Eastern Conference, although the league has proven to be a gauntlet over the years.

The question is regarding the team's future now. Harden is a free agent after this season, and one would imagine he's looking to leave should the 76ers hold onto him all year.

But would the 76ers look to deal Harden before the deadline if things go south? That may depend on how the season goes until then, but either way, Philadelphia and Harden find themselves in an undesirable situation with the regular season just two months out.