NFL Backfields Shaping Up to Be 2023 Fantasy Football Nightmares

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The devaluation of running backs has been a hot topic in the NFL this offseason, but the position still carries a lot of weight in the fantasy world. High-volume backs like Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley are still worth a first-round selection.



The problem is that as the NFL moves away from every-down ball-carriers, we're seeing the fantasy landscape clouded more and more by committees. Only eight running backs topped 300 touches in 2022, and one of them, Dalvin Cook, remains unemployed.



Not every committee backfield should be avoided, of course. Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers topped 1,500 scrimmage yards while teammate AJ Dillon reached 975—and both backs scored seven touchdowns.



Jones should be targeted ahead of Dillon in fantasy, but both backs can find homes in starting lineups.



Issues arise when roles are less defined, when situations are less unclear or when the lead back frequently changes from week to week. These committees could generate headaches on draft day and lineup nightmares during the season.



*Numbers in parentheses indicate FantasyPros PPR ADP at time of writing.