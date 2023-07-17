Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Breakout of the 2023 Season

0 of 32

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

With NFL training camps rapidly approaching, most fans are eager to see their team's newest additions in action.

Players who switched teams in the offseason, such as Aaron Rodgers, Javon Hargrave, Jalen Ramsey and Orlando Brown Jr., are expected to immediately boost their new squads. The same can be said for early 2023 draft picks.



However, player development is a critical aspect of building a successful franchise, and fans should be hoping to see some returning players break out as well. Last year, for example, the Jacksonville Jaguars added several new pieces, but it was a big second-year leap from quarterback Trevor Lawrence that made Jacksonville a contender.



Breakout candidates are everywhere, from players overcoming injuries or ready to shed rookie struggles to those entering new roles, finding better scheme and coaching fits or simply getting more time in the national spotlight. In fact, every team has at least one player with the potential to break out in 2023.

