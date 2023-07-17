Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Breakout of the 2023 Season

Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Breakout of the 2023 SeasonJuly 17, 2023
With NFL training camps rapidly approaching, most fans are eager to see their team's newest additions in action.
Players who switched teams in the offseason, such as Aaron Rodgers, Javon Hargrave, Jalen Ramsey and Orlando Brown Jr., are expected to immediately boost their new squads. The same can be said for early 2023 draft picks.
However, player development is a critical aspect of building a successful franchise, and fans should be hoping to see some returning players break out as well. Last year, for example, the Jacksonville Jaguars added several new pieces, but it was a big second-year leap from quarterback Trevor Lawrence that made Jacksonville a contender.
Breakout candidates are everywhere, from players overcoming injuries or ready to shed rookie struggles to those entering new roles, finding better scheme and coaching fits or simply getting more time in the national spotlight. In fact, every team has at least one player with the potential to break out in 2023.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Greg Dortch
The Arizona Cardinals offense may not be pretty during the early portion of the 2023 season. There will likely be an adjustment period under new coordinator Drew Petzing, and the Cardinals are not expected to have quarterback Kyler Murray initially, as he continues to rehab from last year's torn ACL.
Murray, though, is hoping to be back for the start of the season.
Whether it's Murray or Colt McCoy under center in Week 1, Arizona will be operating without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was released earlier this offseason. Greg Dortch could play a big role in making the passing attack work.
Dortch entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent time on several practice squads before recording his first career reception with the Cardinals in 2021. He came on late last season, finishing with 52 receptions for 467 yards and two touchdowns while providing a passer rating of 107.5 when targeted.
Of Dortch's 52 receptions, 27 came in his final six games. He'll have a chance to become Arizona's primary slot specialist this season, and if he can build on his late 2022 success, he could be a notable factor for both the Cardinals and fantasy managers alike.
Atlanta Falcons: QB Desmond Ridder
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder didn't get a ton of attention as a rookie last season. However, he was the top-rated quarterback by the Bleacher Report Scouting Department heading into the 2022 draft, and the Falcons got a look at his upside late in the year.
The third-round pick out of Cincinnati started the final four games of the season, went 2-2 as the starter and posted a respectable 86.4 passer rating.
The Falcons are all-in on Ridder in 2023, and not just the coaches or the front office. The players believe in his upside as well.
"We're confident in him, the things we know he can achieve because he's shown the work day in and day out," defensive tackle Grady Jarrett told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons).
The Falcons have also surrounded Ridder with quite the collection of skill players. Between Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier, Jonnu Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson, Mack Hollins, Scott Miller and rookie Bijan Robinson, he'll have no shortage of options on any given play.
With an impressive cadre of playmakers and a full offseason as the starter, Ridder has a chance to be the breakout quarterback of 2023.
Baltimore Ravens: RB J.K. Dobbins
Plenty of attention has been given to the Baltimore Ravens' new-look passing attack this offseason. New coordinator Todd Monken is expected to place a little more emphasis on the pass, while new receivers Nelson Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers will provide some potency.
This should add up to a fantastic year for quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, it could also lead to a breakout by running back J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins has flashed potential since entering the league in 2020, but injuries have delayed his rise to stardom. He missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and suffered another knee injury partway through 2022.
However, once Dobbins returned last season, he shined. He racked up 397 rushing yards and averaged just under seven yards per carry over his final four regular-season games. With another offseason between Dobbins and the ACL tear, that's the sort of clip the Ravens should expect in 2023.
Dobbins isn't likely to see as many loaded boxes with Baltimore's new playmakers threatening on the perimeter, and he could become more involved in the passing game under Monken. The challenge, of course, will be staying healthy. If Dobbins can do that, he'll have Pro Bowl potential in his contract year.
Buffalo Bills: Edge Gregory Rousseau
The Buffalo Bills already saw a jump from pass-rusher Gregory Rousseau last season. The 2021 first-round pick logged four sacks as a rookie but recorded eight sacks and 18 quarterback pressures in 13 games in Year 2.
Five of Rousseau's sacks came in the first eight games before he missed time with an ankle injury. Rousseau returned in Week 12 but played his final five games without Von Miller drawing attention away from him.
While Miller may not be ready for Week 1 following last year's torn ACL, he "hopes to be," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. If Miller is back relatively early in the season, Rousseau should have the one-on-one pass-rushing opportunities he enjoyed over the first half of last season.
This, along with another year of NFL experience, should allow Rousseau to have his best pro campaign to date—simply being on the field for a full 17 games will give him an opportunity to top last year's numbers.
Rousseau has the potential to form a dangerous pass-rushing tandem with Miller this season, and the third-year standout could become a bona fide star, given Buffalo's status as a spotlight contender.
Carolina Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn
For Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, it's all about staying healthy in 2023.
The eighth overall pick in the 2021 draft, Horn has flashed elite playmaking ability in his two seasons. However, he also missed all but three games as a rookie with a fractured foot and another four games in 2022 with wrist, rib and foot injuries.
In his 16 starts, though, Horn has eight pass breakups and four interceptions. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 39.6 in coverage as a rookie and an opposing passer rating of just 62.4 last season.
Horn has the potential to become one of the league's best cover corners, a fact noted during a recent poll of executives, scouts, players and coaches conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Athletic, long, ball skills, can run, competitive—more upside than almost anyone," one AFC personnel executive said of Horn, per Fowler.
While Horn didn't crack the top 10 in Fowler's poll, he could be there next offseason. He'll have to stay on the field, of course, but the talent is there. With rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young making Carolina one of the league's more interesting teams this season, Horn will certainly have his fair share of time in the limelight.
Chicago Bears: QB Justin Fields
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields rose to prominence as a scrambler last season, finishing with 1,143 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He showed his potential as a passer too, posting an 85.2 QB rating, but his passing numbers (17 TDs, 11 INTs) and supporting cast were underwhelming.
Both should change this year. Bears general manager Ryan Poles did an excellent job of surrounding Fields with talent this offseason. Chicago added the likes of wideout D.J. Moore, guard Date Davis, running back D'Onta Foreman, tight end Robert Tonyan Jr. and rookie tackle Darnell Wright.
With a healthy Darnell Mooney back in the fold at receiver, Fields will no longer be operating with a preseason-caliber offensive lineup. This will help him progress as a passer, as will a second straight offseason under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
"Last offseason I had to work on changing my footwork while not really knowing the routes we were going to throw and not really knowing anything in the offense," Fields told Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek in February. "Now, I've got a good idea of what we're going to run, the route concepts we're going to run and the different actions that we're going to run."
Fields will show growth this season, and he'll morph into an elite dual threat in the mold of Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen by season's end.
Cincinnati Bengals: OT Jonah Williams
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams has remained a work-in-progress since being selected 11th overall in the 2019 draft. He's served as Cincinnati's starting left tackle but has lacked reliability as a pass-blocker.
Williams was responsible for four penalties and 12 sacks allowed in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.
A change in role could allow Williams to showcase his strengths as a power run-blocker, and the 25-year-old is going to get exactly that in 2023. The Bengals signed former Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to replace Williams on Joe Burrow's blind side this offseason.
While the signing initially prompted a trade request from Williams, he has since embraced a move to right tackle.
"There's a lot of technique to kind of unlearn and switch to the other side. It's my job. I love it," Williams said, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "...I'm going to crush it."
Williams' path to starting on the right side is clear, as 2022 starter La'el Collins continues to recover from a torn ACL.
While Williams won't entirely avoid pass-blocking duties on the right side—teams simply don't line up their top pass-rushers on one side anymore—he'll have a real opportunity to break out as a power run-blocker on that end of the formation this season.
Cleveland Browns: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
The Cleveland Browns revamped their defense this offseason, hiring Jim Schwartz as coordinator and adding the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and rookie Siaki Ika to their defensive front.
Schwartz has traditionally put a strong emphasis on defensive line play, and Cleveland now has the talent to field a powerful rotation up front. That's great for the Browns secondary and for star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, but linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is going to benefit too.
With the defensive line doing its job, pressuring quarterbacks and muddling the running lanes, Owusu-Koramoah will be free to roam and make plays at the second level. The speedy sideline-to-sideline 'backer is built for just such a role, and he could become a legitimate star in Cleveland's new scheme.
Owusu-Koramoah has already flashed star potential, though he'll have to stay on the field to fully capitalize. He missed three games as a rookie in 2021 and another six in 2022. In his 25 career games, though, the 23-year-old has racked up 146 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight passes defended, four forced fumbles and eight pass deflections.
As long as Owusu-Koramoah can stay healthy, he'll have Pro Bowl potential in 2023.
Dallas Cowboys: WR Jalen Tolbert
Dallas Cowboys wideout Jalen Tolbert failed to make an impact as a third-round rookie last season. He appeared in eight games but caught a mere two passes for 12 yards while playing a combined 142 snaps on offense and special teams.
Dallas' trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks would appear, at first blush, to be detrimental to Tolbert's offensive development. The Cowboys now have their top three receivers in Cooks, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
However, Tolbert has been learning from Cooks in the offseason and appears poised to make a second-year jump as a complementary receiver.
"Tolbert is already making some waves in the war for WR4," Patrik Walker of the team's official website wrote in June. "...Tolbert has already made several plays in two-minute drills and, from what I've seen, he's playing more freely and isn't thinking as much. That should help him channel the South Alabama version of himself sooner than later."
At South Alabama, Tolbert was spectacular. He amassed 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season while averaging just over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in his final three years.
While the Cowboys can't expect similar numbers from him in 2023, the 24-year-old should be mentally and physically ready for a second-year leap.
Denver Broncos: WR Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hasn't quite lived up to expectations as a 2020 first-round pick. Through three seasons, he has 157 receptions, 2,295 yards and nine touchdowns—respectable numbers, but far from spectacular.
However, Jeudy has shown growth. He had a career year in 2022, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns despite playing in one of the most underwhelming offenses in the league.
The Broncos offense was rudderless last season under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, quarterback Russell Wilson had the worst campaign of his career and Denver ranked dead-last in scoring.
The hiring of head coach Sean Payton this offseason should help turn things around. While Payton was hired to "fix" Wilson, Jeudy could be one of Denver's biggest beneficiaries.
"Talk to personnel executives around the league and the combination of Payton's resume as a play-caller and Jeudy's athleticism and route-running is the one they consider to have the most potential for the biggest returns," ESPN's Jeff Legwold wrote.
A lot will hinge on Wilson's play and Jeudy's health—he missed seven games in 2021 with an ankle sprain—but the 24-year-old receiver is well-positioned to finally crack the coveted 1,000-yard mark this season.
Detroit Lions: WR Kalif Raymond
Kalif Raymond is sort of a forgotten player in a Detroit Lions offense that will feature Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones, Josh Reynolds and Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023. However, a deep group of skill players hasn't stopped Raymond from being productive.
Despite playing only 49 percent
of the Lions' offensive snaps last season, Raymond ranked second on the team
with 616 receiving yards and third on the team with 47 receptions. He provided 103.4 when targeted.
The potential exists for Raymond to have a more prominent role and even bigger numbers in 2023.
Jones was returned to Detroit to help replace DJ Chark Jr., who departed in free agency. Jones last played for the Lions in 2020, under a different regime, and there could be an adjustment period with him on the perimeter.
2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, meanwhile, is set to serve a six-game suspension for betting at the Lions' facility to open the season. These situations could get Raymond some earlier opportunities to increase his snap share.
And based on what they saw from Raymond in 2022, the Lions should be inclined to utilize him more anyway. Detroit knows what it has in the 28-year-old pass-catcher, and by the end of 2023, the rest of the football world should too.
Green Bay Packers: QB Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love essentially has to be a breakout player in 2023 or else he'll be considered a bust. That's the expectations for the third-year signal-caller after Green Bay drafted him in the first round and moved on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
Love can become a rising star this year. Green Bay worked to surround him with a strong supporting cast in the offseason, drafting tight end Luke Musgrave, tight end Tucker Kraft and wideout Jayden Reed. They'll join 2022 draft picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, plus veteran running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones.
And while Love has just one career start on his resume, he's already earning the trust of his Packers teammates.
"I think he definitely has all the intangibles," Dillon told SiriusXM Radio (h/t ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper). "He's earned the trust of the locker room. Guys respect him. Guys wanna play for him. Guys wanna help him as much as they wanna help themselves."
After sitting behind Rodgers for most of two seasons, Love is getting his turn to steer the Packers offense. While he may hit a few bumps along the way, Love has an opportunity to entrench himself as Green Bay's starter this year.
Houston Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr.
2022 third-overall pick Derek Stringley Jr. had a mixed rookie season with the Houston Texans. He recorded five passes defended and an interception while allowing an opposing passer rating of just 78.4, but he was also limited to nine games by ankle and hamstring injuries.
Staying healthy will be critical for Stingley in 2023, but he'll have the opportunity to thrive under new head coach DeMeco Ryans. Ryans has a defensive background, most recently serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, and he's eager to put Stingley in a successful position.
"Stingley has outstanding talent," Ryans said., per KPRC contributor Aaron Wilson. "Scouted him the last year, and I know the talent that he has. I know the competitor that he is. Going to put him in position to make a lot of plays for us. Put him in a position where he can excel and showcase his talents."
Ryan's experience will benefit Stingley greatly. So will the presence of rookie pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., who should make things a little easier for Houston's entire secondary. Houston should see a big defensive jump after tanking 30th in yards allowed last season, and Stingley should emerge as one of its brightest stars.
Indianapolis Colts: WR Alec Pierce
Though he played in an Indianapolis Colts offense ranked 30th in yards per pass attempt, rookie receiver Alec Pierce showed his potential as a deep threat in 2022.
The 23-year-old finished with only 593 yards and two touchdowns but averaged an impressive 14.5 yards per reception. His yards-per-catch average ranked first on the team among players with more than three receptions and was well over the 9.7 yards per reception Indianapolis averaged as a unit.
Now, Pierce will work with new head coach Shane Steichen, who helped field a Super Bowl-caliber offense with the Philadelphia Eagles last season—and Steichen sees potential in the tandem Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr.
"I like Pittman. … I think he's a good, solid receiver, he's been doing it for a good chunk here in Indy," Steichen said, per the Indianapolis Star. "And then Pierce … I think he's going to develop as a pass-catcher. He's got the deep ball, he can be a vertical threat. I like both of those guys."
Consistency may still be an issue for Pierce as the Colts work in new quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and rookie Anthony Richardson. However, he has the chance to build on a promising rookie campaign with a true breakout under one of the brightest young offensive minds in the business.
Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Walker Little
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was unquestionably Jacksonville's breakout player of 2022, and he's the franchise's most important player moving forward. 2021 second-round pick Walker Little should finally get his chance to protect Lawrence on a permanent basis beginning this season.
Little opted out of the 2020 season and suffered a torn knee ligament the previous year but saw the field for nine games as a rookie. He appeared in all 17 games last season and started the final three plus both playoff contests in place of an injured Cam Robinson (knee).
As Lawrence's blindside protector, Little did not disappoint. He allowed just one sack in the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus, and allowed zero against the Los Angeles Chargers' fearsome pass-rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in the wild-card round.
"The more he plays, the better he gets. Those are two, really three, if you throw [Kyle] Van Noy in that mix, two to three really good edge rushers that they have. He did a nice job," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said, per John Shipley of FanNation.
Little should be back in the starting lineup to open the 2023 season, as Robinson is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy. If his strong play continues, Little may never relinquish the job.
Kansas City Chiefs: Edge George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis, a 2022 first-round pick of Kansas City, got off to a slow start as a rookie. Though he was in the starting lineup from Week 1, he recorded a mere half-sack over his first 10 games.
Then, something clicked for the 22-year-old. Karlaftis racked up 5.5 sacks in his final seven regular-season contests, getting to the quarterback in six of those games. He also helped the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LVII with a sack in the AFC title game.
Simply building on the late-season success he enjoyed in 2022 should be enough to make Karlaftis a rising star. However, he's likely to get more opportunities too, as the Chiefs parted with pass-rusher Frank Clark in the offseason.
Though he was a starter, Karlaftis played just 64 percent of the defensive snaps last season. With Clark (five sacks in 2022) out of the rotation, Karlaftis should be on the field more and should establish himself as the No. 2 pass-rusher next to Chris Jones.
Few teams will be as prominent as the defending-champion Chiefs this season, meaning even modest Year 2 improvement should be enough to earn Karlaftis national recognition.
Las Vegas Raiders: G Dylan Parham
As a rookie offensive lineman in 2022, Dylan Parham of the Las Vegas Raiders had an up-and-down campaign. He started all 17 games, played 94 percent of the offensive snaps and made starts at left guard, right guard and center.
However, Parham also experienced his fair share of rookie struggles. He was responsible for five penalties and six sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. The season served as a valuable learning experience for the 23-year-old that can be carried into 2023.
"Just with jumping around and moving positions, the main thing for me is just to make sure I work those techniques," Parham said, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed. "I feel like I've been playing well, but I feel like there's a lot of room to grow, also."
Entering Year 2 under offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, Parham will be better equipped to provide more steady play on the interior. He was a powerful run blocker in Year 1, and if Bricillo can help smooth out some of Parham's deficiencies in pass protection, he can become a key building block for Las Vegas.
Parham's positional versatility makes him an asset for the Raiders, but if he can become a dependable starter at one position, he can be a star.
Los Angeles Chargers: RB Isaiah Spiller
The Los Angeles Chargers used a 2022 fourth-round pick on running back Isaiah Spiller but didn't utilize him often as a rookie. The 21-year-old dealt with an ankle injury in the preseason, didn't see the field until Week 7 and recorded only 18 carries in six games.
It was a disappointing inaugural campaign for the former Texas A&M star, who racked up 1,200 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in his final collegiate season.
The Chargers drafted Spiller to be a hard-running complement to starter Austin Ekeler, and he should finally get that opportunity in Year 2. Spiller will still have to compete with Joshua Kelley for playing time, but L.A. should have a newfound focus on the ground game under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
A year ago, the Chargers ranked second in pass attempts and only 28th in rushing attempts. Moore oversaw a more balanced offense in Dallas (19th in passing, sixth in rushing) and used a heavy two-back rotation.
Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott both topped 950 scrimmage yards for the Cowboys in 2022, while each finished with 12 combined touchdowns.
Ekeler will still be the top back in Los Angeles, but if Spillar can overtake Kelley as the No. 2 back, he'll be in store for a productive second season.
Los Angeles Rams: WR Van Jefferson
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson appeared to be on the verge of breaking out two years ago when he tallied 50 receptions, 802 yards and six touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl victory.
However, the Rams struggled in 2022, and Jefferson didn't see the field until Week 7. A series of knee surgeries caused Jefferson to open the season on injured reserve, and he finished with just 469 yards and three touchdowns.
It's worth noting that Jefferson also played eight of his 11 games without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck, concussion). With Stafford back in the lineup, Jefferson should have the opportunity to shine.
The Rams will count on the soon-to-be 27-year-old to be their No. 2 target behind Cooper Kupp, and Jefferson has all the tools to fill that role.
"The Rams will likely call upon him to switch back and forth between both X and Z," Andy Benoit of The 33rd Team wrote. "With the size to play outside and loose enough hips to smoothly execute underneath/intermediate breaks inside, Jefferson can answer that call."
If key players like Stafford, Kupp and Aaron Donald can stay healthy, Los Angeles could make a little noise in the NFC West. Along the way, Jefferson may finally crack the 1,000-yard mark and earn himself a payday in 2024 free agency.
Miami Dolphins: Edge Emmanual Ogbah
Pass-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah has had some quality campaigns for the Browns, Chiefs and Miami Dolphins but has never reached double-digit sacks or earned a Pro Bowl nod. That could change in Ogbah's fourth season in Miami.
Ogbah's 2022 season was cut short by a triceps injury, and he finished with only one sack in nine games. In the two previous seasons with the Dolphins, however, Ogbah recorded 18 combined sacks and a whopping 75 quarterback pressures.
Staying healthy will be part of the equation for Ogbah, but the transition to Vic Fangio's defense will help as well. Fangio's defenses have traditionally placed an emphasis on pass defense and efficient and often disguised coverages, which can cause opposing quarterbacks to hesitate.
"Everything looks similar before the snap," Ted Nguyen of The Athletic wrote of Fangio's schemes
With standout defensive backs like Jevon Holland, Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard roaming the secondary, opponents will find quick and easy completions hard to come by. There should be a tangible difference between this year's defense and last year's, which ranked 27th in passing yards allowed.
And that extra split-second in the pocket opposing signal-callers will likely face will provide Ogbah with more sack opportunities. He should return to the form he showed in his first two seasons with the Dolphins, and he could experience a career year under Fangio.
Minnesota Vikings: RB Alexander Mattison
This might be the most obvious entry on our list. Following the release of Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison is expected to become the new backfield star for the Minnesota Vikings.
To this point in his career, Mattison has served as Cook's backup and as an occasional spot-starter. He's impressed in that role, however, amassing 2,196 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons despite making only six starts.
Now, Mattison will get a chance to show what he can do as a true featured back.
"It definitely changes things," Mattison told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Michael Baca of NFL.com). "I like to go into every season preparing like I'm the back. That's kind of where my mindset has always been."
Cook made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons as Minnesota's starter. While it remains to be seen if Mattison can be as productive as Cook was, history suggests that he can at least come close.
In four starts during the 2021 season, Mattison averaged 89 rushing yards and 41 receiving yards while scoring three combined touchdowns. If he can produce at a similar rate this year, Mattison will have a realistic shot at a Pro Bowl nod.
New England Patriots: RB Rhamondre Stevenson
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was already a rising star in 2022, a year he finished with 1,461 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns. However, he could truly break out as New England's every-down back this season.
Despite proving to be the Patriots' best back in 2022, Stevenson started only seven games, while Damien Harris started nine. With Harris out of the mix, Stevenson should take over as the unquestioned starter.
Stevenson will also benefit from the presence of new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien in 2022. The offense as a whole was inconsistent and inefficient under the inexperienced (offensively) Matt Patricia last season and should see a jump under O'Brien this year.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, O'Brien is retaining many of the zone-running concepts with which Stevenson found success last year. This should give Stevenson an easy transition into what should be a more productive overall offense.
Of course, Stevenson's selection here comes with a caveat. There's a chance that New England's backfield situation will change between now and Week 1. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Karen Guregian of MassLive), the Patriots are "intrigued" by the idea of pairing free-agent Dalvin Cook with Stevenson.
However, if the Patriots don't add a starting-caliber back like Cook to the equation, Stevenson will have legitimate All-Pro potential in 2023.
New Orleans Saints: WR Rashid Shaheed
New Orleans Saints receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed was one of the biggest rookie surprises in the entire league last season. The undrafted free agent out of Weber State began the year on the Saints' practice squad but was elevated after returner Deonte Harty landed on injured reserve with a toe injury.
Shaheed played a limited offensive role initially but flashed his explosive potential with a 44-yard touchdown run and a 53-yard touchdown reception on the first two touches of his career. He started the final five games of the regular season and finished with a pretty impressive stat line.
In 12 games with six starts, Shaheed accumulated 28 receptions, 488 receiving yards, 57 rushing yards, 193 punt-return yards, 320 kick-return yards and three combined touchdowns. Shaheed also provided a passer rating of 138.4 when targeted.
While Shaheed should continue to contribute on special teams this season, he should also see an expanded and more consistent role on offense. He'll have a chance to emerge as one of Derek Carr's top targets, along with Michael Thomas and 2022 rookie standout Chris Olave.
If Carr provides the upgrade at quarterback New Orleans is seeking, Shaheed could have a fantastic season. He's a budding star to watch and a deep sleeper to consider in fantasy.
New York Giants: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't quite meet expectations as the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft as a rookie. He suffered a sprained MCL during the preseason, didn't see the field until Week 3 and finished the year with only four sacks.
However, Thibodeaux did flash some playmaking potential and tallied 18 quarterback pressures to go with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended.
"This is a guy I know is gonna be a great player for the Giants,'' Giants legend Michael Strahan said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "I know he has the worth ethic, he has the desire."
With more experience and a better understanding of how to finish plays, Thibodeaux should see a statistical jump in Year 2. He should turn pressures into sacks at a higher rate and should have more opportunities to get after the quarterback.
The Giants took steps to upgrade their receiving corps this offseason, adding the likes of Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt. With a more potent offense than the one that ranked 18th overall last season, the Giants should have opponents in passing situations a little more often.
New York also added rookie cornerback Deonte Banks on the back end, which should help limit the number of easy completions by opposing quarterbacks. More opportunities and a better understanding of the game will allow Thibodeaux to finally shine.
New York Jets: Edge Jermaine Johnson II
Most of the reasons we just gave for Kayvon Thibodeaux's breakout potential can apply to New York Jets pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II.
However, Johnson is already positioned in an elite defense—one that ranked fourth in both yards and points allowed last season—with a young star in Sauce Gardner on the back end. For Johnson, it's merely a matter of opportunity.
The 24-year-old didn't get a ton of opportunities as a rookie, playing just 34 percent of the defensive snaps for a unit that wasn't frequently playing with a large lead—New York ranked 29th in scoring.
With Aaron Rodgers leading what is expected to be a much more potent offense, Johnson should have more chances to tee off on opposing quarterbacks. He's still likely to be a rotational piece alongside John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson and rookie Will McDonald IV, but Johnson's continued development should allow him to be more efficient with his opportunities.
"I just feel day and night in terms of explosiveness," Johnson said during OTAs, per Ethan Greenberg of the team's official website. "Explosiveness, technique, building my body, stuff like that."
After finishing his rookie year with only 2.5 sacks and six pressures, Johnson could conceivably triple or even quadruple those numbers in 2023.
Philadelphia Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is one of the more obvious choices on our list. The 2022 third-round pick didn't start a game as a rookie but should be barrelling toward a starting role in 2023.
Dean largely appeared on special teams for the Eagles as a rookie, finishing with only 34 defensive snaps in the regular season. However, he was a frequent defensive playmaker at Georgia and finished his 2021 campaign with 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.
Due to Philadelphia's offseason player movement, Dean should be primed to replicate the production he had in college, as Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus recently noted:
"[Dean] was the leader of arguably the best college defense the game has ever seen and earned a 76.3 PFF grade during the preseason a year ago. With the loss of both T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White over the offseason, the Eagles need to fill over 2,000 snaps of playing time, and Dean is the obvious choice to account for around half of that."
Landing a starting job in one of the NFL's best defenses and on one of the league's hottest teams should be enough to make Dean a breakout star.
Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Kenny Pickett
As a rookie in 2022, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett showed signs that he can be the long-term heir to future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.
While Pickett's raw numbers (2,404 yards, 7 TDs, 9 INTs) weren't overly impressive, he went 7-5 as the starter, engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks and had four game-winning drives.
Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Tom Brady and Daniel Jones were the only quarterbacks to have more game-winning drives than Pickett last season, and the Steelers signal-caller only started 12 games.
This year, Pickett's statistical production should more closely match the high level of situational play he showcased as a rookie The Steelers added receiver Allen Robinson II this offseason and upgraded their offensive line by signing Isaac Seumalo and drafting Broderick Jones.
Pittsburgh also added a high-upside blocking tight end in rookie Darnell Washington and should have 2022 fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III after the receiver missed his rookie campaign with a foot injury.
With a stronger supporting cast and much-improved pass protection, Pickett will have a chance to take the proverbial next step as a signal-caller. He should be more efficient overall and will generate more highlight-reel plays if offensive coordinator Matt Canada is willing to open up the playbook more in Pickett's second season.
San Francisco 49ers: CB Deommodore Lenoir
2021 fifth-round pick Deommodore Lenoir showed a lot of growth in his sophomore campaign. After making two starts and allowing an opposing passer rating of 125.4 as a rookie, Lenoir started 13 games last season while allowing an opposing passer rating of 91.2.
Lenoir took over a starting role for San Francisco after Emmanuel Moseley suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The second-year pro showed progress over the second half of the season and recorded two passes defended and two interceptions in the playoffs.
49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks now expects Lenoir to take another positive step entering 2023.
"He finished off strong last year," Bullocks said, per Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area. "We definitely know he had the two picks in the playoff game, but this offseason, he's having a great offseason. But my biggest thing with him is just being consistent day-in, day-out, getting better every single day and competing against himself."
Fans should expect to see a more consistent and more confident Lenoir as he transitions to being a Week 1 and full-time starter in Year 3. Though he may be overshadowed by 49ers defensive stars like Javon Hargrave, Talanoa Hufanga and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, Lenoir is poised to hear his name called early and often in the coming season.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Tariq Woolen
For Seattle Seahawks fans, cornerback Tariq Woolen already had his breakout campaign as a rookie in 2022. The fifth-round pick started all 17 games, recorded a league-high (tied) six interceptions and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 48.7 in coverage.
Yet, Woolen didn't receive a Pro Bowl nomination or, really, much national attention—he received just a single first-place vote for Defensive Rookie of the Year, an award that went to the Jets' Sauce Gardner.
"For the record Tariq had a better rookie season then Sauce they both played outstanding but what in the hell do y'all be watching," former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel tweeted.
In many ways, Samuel is correct. Woolen had more picks than Gardner (2) and allowed a lower opposing passer rating (62.7 for Gardner), though Gardner did record a league-high 20 passes defended to Woolen's 16.
While fans are free to debate whether Woolen performed better than Gardner in Year 1, the fact remains that Gardner was a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro while Woolen was woefully overlooked. That's extremely unlikely to happen again this year.
Seattle is coming off a playoff campaign, added players like Dre'Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Bobby Wagner to its defense and should get plenty of national attention this season. Expect Woolen to break out and into the spotlight in 2023.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Rachaad White
Most of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason focus has been on Tom Brady's retirement and the looming quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. However, the Bucs will see another offensive transition this year after they released former starting running back Leonard Fournette.
In 2022, Fournette led the Buccaneers with 189 carries and 668 rushing yards. He also ranked third on the team with 73 receptions. Those opportunities are now likely to go to second-year running back Rachaad White.
White showed some glimpses of promise as a rookie, starting eight games and finishing with 481 rushing yards, 290 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He'll likely be spelled by Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Chase Edmonds and perhaps undrafted rookie Sean Tucker, but he should be the starter.
And while the Bucs should see some offensive changes under new coordinator Dave Canales, White expects to remain heavily involved in the passing game.
"I just know there's gonna be probably a lot of balls coming my way," White told SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio (beginning at the 2:02 mark).
With an expanded role and frequent opportunities to catch passes, White should be a player on the rise and a potential fantasy sleeper.
Tennessee Titans: WR Treylon Burks
Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks had his fair share of rookie struggles in 2022. That was to be expected, as Burks came from an Arkansas offense that didn't ask much of him as a nuanced route-runner.
Burks was also hampered by a toe injury in the regular season and the eventual loss of quarterback Ryan Tannehill late in the year. However, he flashed his playmaking ability at times, like during a seven-catch, 111-yard performance against Green Bay in Week 11. The 23-year-old finished his rookie campaign with 33 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown.
Entering Year 2, Burks is more developed both mentally and physically.
"I just think he's playing with a lot of confidence. I really like that from him, taking that next step," safety Kevin Byard said, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. "We're going to need him to take that next step this year, to be that guy."
While the Titans will need Burks to increase his output, they shouldn't need him to fill the No. 1 receiver role. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee agreed to a two-year deal with DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday.
The presence of Hopkins should aid Burks tremendously. Hopkins can serve as a veteran mentor, and he should command enough defensive attention to provide Burks with regular one-on-one coverage.
Burks should have an opportunity to emerge as a star this season. With more experience and a better technical foundation, the 23-year-old is poised to capitalize.
Washington Commanders: WR Jahan Dotson
Like Treylon Burks, Washington Commanders wideout Jahan Dotson hit a few speed bumps during his 2022 rookie campaign. Dotson had a few impressive outings and finished with 523 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he also missed a five-game stretch with a hamstring injury and was saddled with inconsistent quarterback play.
Collectively, Washington's quarterbacks posted a passer rating of just 84.7 in 2022.
While Dotson's quarterback situation isn't guaranteed to be better this season—he'll likely have either second-year quarterback Sam Howell or journeyman Jacoby Brissett throwing to him—the offense should make positive strides under new coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Over the past five seasons, Bieniemy has helped guide one of the league's most potent offenses with the Chiefs. He should bring some of the same concepts and game plans that allowed wideouts like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyreek Hill before him to thrive as explosive game-changers.
"We're getting our playmakers in space," Dotson said of the system Bieniemy is implementing, per NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "That's the biggest thing. We're getting the ball in guys' hands."
Staying healthy will obviously help Dotson shine brighter, as will the regular one-on-one coverage he's likely to face working opposite Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. If Howell can prove to be the above-average starter the Commanders hope he can be, Dotson could emerge as one of the NFL's best young pass-catchers.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.