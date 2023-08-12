Luka Dončić out for Slovenia vs. Team USA as Precaution After Injury Scare

Milos Vujinovic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Slovenian national team announced that Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Dončić will not play in Saturday's pre-FIBA World Cup exhibition game against the United States, as a precaution, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Last week, Dončić banged knees with an opposing player late in the first half of an exhibition game against Greece.

While Dončić did not play in the second half, MacMahon reported there were "no concerns" about him being injured, and that the early exit was a precaution.

On Friday, Dončić finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a 99-79 exhibition loss to Spain, but Slovenia is holding him out on the second leg of a back-to-back.

