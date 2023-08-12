X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Best Reaction to Australia's Win vs. France in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 12, 2023

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 12: Australia players celebrate as Mary Fowler of Australia scores her team's fourth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Australia and France at Brisbane Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    Australia eliminated France in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in one of the craziest penalty shootouts you will ever see.

    The co-host defeated Les Bleues 7-6 after 10 rounds of penalty kicks in Brisbane. Cortnee Vine sent the Matildas through to the semifinals with a shot into the right side of the net.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    VINE WINS IT FOR AUSTRALIA!!! 🇦🇺🙌<br><br>🇫🇷: ❌✅✅✅❌✅✅✅❌❌<br>🇦🇺: ✅❌✅✅❌✅✅✅ ❌✅ <a href="https://t.co/ol9PBvM11o">pic.twitter.com/ol9PBvM11o</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    LOOK AT WHAT IT MEANS TO AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 <a href="https://t.co/kuozXZxkWf">pic.twitter.com/kuozXZxkWf</a>

    The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC

    What a moment! 🙌🏻<br><br>Australia fans react to Cortnee Vine's winning penalty to send them into the semi-final!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSFRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSFRA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/hmjGViKKZQ">pic.twitter.com/hmjGViKKZQ</a>

    Accor Stadium @AccorStadium

    A 'Where were you moment' in Australian sporting history 🥹<br><br>Cathy Freeman Park erupts as Cortnee Vine scores the winning penalty to send the Matildas through to the FIFA Women's World Cup™ Semi Finals 💚💛<br><br>See you Wednesday, Tillies!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StadiumAustralia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StadiumAustralia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Matildas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Matildas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TilitsDone?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TilitsDone</a> <a href="https://t.co/B1atfwZWwY">pic.twitter.com/B1atfwZWwY</a>

    Vine's penalty make came after three consecutive misses. France's Kenza Dali and Vicki Becho missed in the ninth and 10th rounds, respectively. Clare Hunt could not hit the net on the opportunity to win the shootout in the ninth round for Australia.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    On her second attempt, Kenza Dali is denied AGAIN!<br><br>🇫🇷: ❌✅✅✅❌✅✅✅❌<br>🇦🇺: ✅❌✅✅❌✅✅✅ <a href="https://t.co/7Fnor3FveT">pic.twitter.com/7Fnor3FveT</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    MADNESS 😅 BLOCKED 😤<br><br>🇫🇷: ❌✅✅✅❌✅✅✅❌<br>🇦🇺: ✅❌✅✅❌✅✅✅ ❌ <a href="https://t.co/xPZPO2qqDf">pic.twitter.com/xPZPO2qqDf</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OFF THE POST FOR BECHO 😱<br><br>🇫🇷: ❌✅✅✅❌✅✅✅❌❌<br>🇦🇺: ✅❌✅✅❌✅✅✅❌ <a href="https://t.co/47QfsaUgKx">pic.twitter.com/47QfsaUgKx</a>

    Carli Lloyd @CarliLloyd

    One of the craziest PK shoot outs I have seen 🇦🇺 !!!! Incredible <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWomensWorldCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ▪️ France keeper subbed in for PKs<br>▪️ 10 rounds of PKs <br>▪️ Four saves<br>▪️ Three posts hit<br>▪️ A retaken PK<br><br>That penalty shootout had it all 😱 <a href="https://t.co/pJ6DRQwa0Q">pic.twitter.com/pJ6DRQwa0Q</a>

    Australia's victory confirmed the country's first-ever World Cup semifinal appearance, and it made it the first host to reach the final four in 20 years.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    AUSTRALIA ARE HEADING TO THE SEMIFINALS 🇦🇺 <br><br>They are the first host nation since the USA 20 years ago to advance to the semifinals of the WWC 📈 <a href="https://t.co/sm75oyAmpz">pic.twitter.com/sm75oyAmpz</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    Australia have reached the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the very first time. <br><br>After three quarter-final defeats in their previous four tournaments, the Matildas make history in their home tournament. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/5P1O8rHcIx">pic.twitter.com/5P1O8rHcIx</a>

    France was done in once again by a penalty shootout. Les Bleues have had terrible luck in elimination games across all three of the major women's tournaments.

    OptaJean @OptaJean

    4 - France 🇫🇷 have been eliminated for the fourth time in five penalty shootouts played in their major tournaments history (Women's World Cup, EURO &amp; Olympic Games), each time in quarter-finals. Curse. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSFRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSFRA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorldCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorldCup2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/ROS22jQJFb">pic.twitter.com/ROS22jQJFb</a>

    Australia will take on the winner of the England-Colombia quarterfinal in Wednesday's semifinal in Sydney. Spain and Sweden are locked into the first semifinal Tuesday in Auckland.

    Best Reaction to Australia's Win vs. France in 2023 Women's World Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon