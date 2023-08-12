Best Reaction to Australia's Win vs. France in 2023 Women's World Cup

Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Australia eliminated France in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in one of the craziest penalty shootouts you will ever see.

The co-host defeated Les Bleues 7-6 after 10 rounds of penalty kicks in Brisbane. Cortnee Vine sent the Matildas through to the semifinals with a shot into the right side of the net.

Vine's penalty make came after three consecutive misses. France's Kenza Dali and Vicki Becho missed in the ninth and 10th rounds, respectively. Clare Hunt could not hit the net on the opportunity to win the shootout in the ninth round for Australia.

Australia's victory confirmed the country's first-ever World Cup semifinal appearance, and it made it the first host to reach the final four in 20 years.

France was done in once again by a penalty shootout. Les Bleues have had terrible luck in elimination games across all three of the major women's tournaments.

Australia will take on the winner of the England-Colombia quarterfinal in Wednesday's semifinal in Sydney. Spain and Sweden are locked into the first semifinal Tuesday in Auckland.