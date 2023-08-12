Trey Lance to Start 49ers' Preseason Opener vs. Raiders Over Sam Darnold

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will be starting Sunday's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed in an interview with KNBR.

Darnold will play in the second half, Shanahan added.

The 49ers coach said earlier this week that he doubted Brock Purdy would play, but did not clarify who would get the first snap between Lance and Sam Darnold.

Lance, who was sidelined for most of the 2022 season after suffering a broken ankle in Week 2, will be using the opportunity to audition for the role of primary backup to Purdy next season. On an unofficial depth chart published earlier this week by 49ers communications staff, both Lance and Darnold were listed at QB2.

After beginning last season as the 49ers' starter, Lance watched from the sidelines as Purdy earned the starter's role through the final five games of the regular season, followed by three playoff contests that saw the Niners get within one win of the Super Bowl.

Now Lance has an additional competitor for his old job in Darnold, a free agency signing who put up a 4-2 record in six starts for the Carolina Panthers last season.

That backlog of quarterbacks led to trade rumors surrounding Lance this spring, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that the 49ers "received inquiries from several teams" regarding a potential deal. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio named the Minnesota Vikings as an interested team.

Whatever direction the 49ers decide to take with their quarterback depth, a successful preseason for Lance could have repercussions for the team. Lance could either make an argument for himself as Purdy's primary backup, or he could raise his potential trade value.

On Las Vegas' side of the field, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels remained noncommittal Friday as to whether former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would be playing against his old team, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.