Trey Lance Trade Rumors: 'Crickets' Around 49ers QB Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Rival teams aren't banging down the door to acquire Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

"You'd think the (Houston) Texans or (Indianapolis) Colts would at least show some interest in Lance, and maybe they will," King wrote. "But so far, crickets."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on April 19 that the 49ers "have received inquiries from several teams" about a possible deal for Lance. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio added that the Minnesota Vikings were one team that discussed the idea with San Francisco.

Lance's outlook has shifted dramatically over the past year. He entered the 2022 season as the starting quarterback and long-term successor to Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, he'll probably be backing up Brock Purdy in Week 1, assuming he's on the roster by then.

Still, you have to wonder how much of a loss San Francisco is willing to absorb when it paid such a steep price to select Lance in the 2021 NFL draft. The Niners moved up from No. 12 to No. 3 and sent two additional first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins.

Recouping even one first-round pick might be tough when Lance has appeared in just eight NFL games. Dating back to college, he hasn't logged a full season under center since 2019.

King's report could reflect how the 49ers are putting a relatively high price tag on Lance, and general manager John Lynch would be wise to hold out for an offer that blows him away.

Although Lance remains largely a theoretical idea based on the potential he showed out of college, Purdy is unproven over a full regular season as well. Keeping Lance would allow San Francisco to hedge its bets.

The danger is that Lance's trade value would diminish even further if he's relegated to the bench for all or most of the 2023 campaign. But if you're not getting much for him now, that's a chance you might as well take.