FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Friday Leaderboard Scores
The FedEx St. Jude Championship is officially halfway done, and the quest for the victorious 2,000 points appears to be up for grabs.
Sungjae Im and Lucas Glover were the fastest risers of the day and now control third and first place respectively. Im was -5 and the day and Glover was -6 as both were able to rise up in the rankings and solidify a place towards the top of the leaderboard.
Jon Rahm had a better day on day two, shooting a 67 and now holds an even score going into the back half of the tournament, but he still has a lot of room to make up if he wants to remain at the top of the FedEx Cup rankings.
Here's a quick look at how things stand in the 2023 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship and some reactions to the second day.
Top Leaders Entering Day 3
1. Lucas Glover -10
2.Jordan Spieth -9
T-3. Sungjae Im -8
T-3. Taylor Moore -8
T-3. Tommy Fleetwood -8
T-3. Emiliano Grillo -8
T-3. Tom Kim -8
T-8. Adam Hadwin -7
T-8. J.T. Poston -7
T-8. Lee Hodges -7
T-8. Scottie Scheffler -7
T-8. Rory McIlroy -8
T-8. Cam Davis -8
Lucas Glover Continues Hot Streak
Lucas Glover is handling his clubs very well at the moment.
He needed a top-two finish in the Wyndham Championship to even qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoff, and now he sees himself holding a two-stroke lead heading into Saturday.
Heading into this tournament, he was inside the top-50 to qualify for next weeks BMW Championship, but his strong play thus far significantly increases his chance to keep his season alive.
The highlight of his round was an eagle on the sixteenth hole, and birdies on three, four, six and 13 helped him get a -6 score on the day and be -10 overall through the first two rounds.
He currently holds a one-stroke lead on Jordan Spieth and a two-stroke lead on the collection of golfers currently tied for third. If he can maintain his solid play, Glover looks like a real wild card this August.
Jon Rahm Plays Better but Still Has Uphill Battle
Rahm was much better in round two after he his an opening round 73, but he does not sit in a great position for a high finish this weekend.
He currently sits at even through the two rounds and is tied for 51st place. While his No. 1 ranking in the standings keeps him out of danger of ending his season early, this start is certainly not ideal and he would need a lot of dominoes to fall this weekend in order to contend for the title.
The goal is likely to just continue on today's momentum, but perhaps he is a bit rusty considering this is just the second tournament he has participated in since June. While his excellent performance at The Open Championship, which saw him place fifth, shows that he has been capable recently, he will need to find his way in order to claim his first ever FedEx Cup Championship.
Jordan Spieth Dialing It Back to 2015
Is it 2015?
That year, Jordan Spieth was on top of the golf world. He won the Masters and U.S. Open that season, finished second in the PGA Championship and notably took home the FedEx Cup Championship.
He hasn't brought home a major championship in 2023, or even an individual tournament, but his performance thus far is vintage Spieth.
He entered the day as the leader and lost that distinction, but that is more due to the stellar play of Lucas Glover. He shot a respectable 68 on the day and is in great position at -9 overall, just one stroke behind Glover.
He had birdies on two, four, seven, eight, 16 and 18, but bogeys on five, six, 12 and 14 kept his score in check. If he can have a cleaner round on Saturday he will have a good chance to enter the final day with a lead.