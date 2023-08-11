FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Friday Leaderboard Scores

0 of 4

Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is officially halfway done, and the quest for the victorious 2,000 points appears to be up for grabs.

Sungjae Im and Lucas Glover were the fastest risers of the day and now control third and first place respectively. Im was -5 and the day and Glover was -6 as both were able to rise up in the rankings and solidify a place towards the top of the leaderboard.

Jon Rahm had a better day on day two, shooting a 67 and now holds an even score going into the back half of the tournament, but he still has a lot of room to make up if he wants to remain at the top of the FedEx Cup rankings.

Here's a quick look at how things stand in the 2023 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship and some reactions to the second day.