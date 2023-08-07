Fans Hype Lucas Glover for Winning Wyndham Championship, Qualifying for FedEx Playoff

Logan Whitton/Getty Images

Lucas Glover delivered when it was needed most.

Following the 14th hole of Round 4 of the Wyndham Championship Sunday, Glover was tied with Russell Henley and had several others right on his tail. A first-place or second-place finish would guarantee a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoff, while even a tie for second would complicate those chances.

Add to this stress some inclement weather. The tournament was put in a weather delay before he could begin the 15th hole, and two hours of waiting around were up next. Play resumed at 6:55 P.M. and Glover held it down.

He parred his remaining four holes and earned his fifth PGA Tour victory in the process. This victory moved him to a safe position in the rankings, guaranteeing his place for next week's first playoff tournament in Memphis.

Fans on social media showed appreciation for Glover's performance.

Another notable storyline came with Justin Thomas, who was fighting for his playoff life going into the final round. Needing a birdie on the 18th hole to guarantee a spot in the FedEx Cup, fate nearly willed him there.

He would eventually par the hole and his playoff fate was no longer in his control. The result of this is a 71st place finish in the FedEx Cup Standings, which means he is one place short of qualifying for the playoffs. This is the first time he missed the playoffs in his PGA Tour career.

Adam Scott also will miss the playoffs for the first time in his PGA Tour career. Jon Rahm leads the FedEx Cup standings while Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark round out the top five.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs kick off Thursday at the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.