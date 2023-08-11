Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne out 'A While' with Hamstring Injury, Guardiola Says

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City got some tough news on Kevin De Bruyne's hamstring injury.

Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola told reporters after Friday's 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor that De Bruyne "will be out for a while" with the hamstring ailment suffered in the club's Premier League season opener.

"He was injured again unfortunately," Guardiola said. "Same place and position as the Champions League final."

De Bruyne was forced out of Friday's game in the 22nd minute with the ailment and replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

The Belgian midfielder was being eased into the 2023-24 season after suffering a similar hamstring injury in the Champions League final against Inter Milan in June. He revealed after the final that he wasn't 100 percent for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Losing De Bruyne is a tough blow for Manchester City, which is aiming to win the Premier League for the fourth straight season.

Guardiola's side already entered Friday down defenders Ruben Dias and John Stones. Stones missed the match due to injury while Dias was held out because he was not fit enough to play.

While it's unclear how long De Bruyne will be out, he'll almost surely miss the club's UEFA Super Cup match against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Manchester City's next Premier League match is set for Aug. 19 against Newcastle.