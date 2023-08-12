AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 11

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The August 11 episode of AEW Rampage saw the continuation of the feud between Darby Allin and Mogul Embassy as the former TNT champion battled "The Machine" Brian Cage in singles action.



International champion Orange Cassidy defended against Johnny TV in the night's other main event while Ring of Honor World Tag Team champions Aussie Open saw action and Sky Blue battled Saraya for the right to advance to All In and a shot at the AEW World Women's Championship.

