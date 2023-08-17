NBA Christmas Day 2023 Schedule: Game-by-Game Preview and Analysis

NBA Christmas Day 2023 Schedule: Game-by-Game Preview and AnalysisAugust 17, 2023
- Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, Madison Square Garden, 12 p.m. ET
- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, Ball Arena, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers, Crypto.com Arena, 5 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Kaseya Center, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, Footprint Center, 10:30 p.m. ET
Is there anything better than the NBA on Christmas Day?
While basketball fans are huddled around the fireplace enjoying a glass of hot chocolate, some of the league's biggest stars will be in action to provide some quality entertainment following the opening of presents and holiday meals.
The NBA's Christmas Day matchups have become an annual tradition, with the league holding games on Dec. 25 since 1947. Here's a look at this year's matchups:
The 2023-24 campaign will mark the 76th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day, so here's a look at the game-by-game preview and analysis of the matchups.
Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
The Christmas Day matchup between the Knicks and Bucks will mark the third consecutive year that New York is in action on one of the biggest broadcast days of the year.
The Knicks hold a 23-31 record on Dec. 25 and the Bucks are 5-4 all-time on the holiday.
This matchup could be a glimpse of what could have occurred during the 2023 NBA playoffs as the Bucks and Knicks were on course to clash in the Eastern Conference semifinals before Milwaukee was upset by the eighth-seeded Heat.
The Knicks, meanwhile, topped the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round before being ousted by Miami in the semifinals.
These two foes previously met on Christmas Day in 2018, with the Bucks winning 109-95 behind a 30-point, 14-rebound performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Both the Knicks and Bucks will be looking to avenge holiday losses from last season. New York fell to Philadelphia and Milwaukee fell to Boston.
The Knicks dropped all three meetings against the Bucks last season, but they are primed to put up a better fight this year with the addition of Donte DiVincenzo to a group led by Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and Josh Hart.
If New York is going to win the holiday tilt, it will be on Robinson and Randle to limit Antetokounmpo, which is no easy task.
The Bucks remain one of the NBA's top contenders with a lineup highlighted by Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton. They are now also coached by Adrian Griffin, which will give them a fresh look and a new perspective.
Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
The Heat are playing on Christmas Day for the first time since 2020 while the Sixers are suiting up on the holiday for the second straight year.
Miami has been brilliant on Dec. 25 in the past with an 11-2 record all-time on Christmas, including a 8-0 mark with Erik Spoelstra as head coach and 6-0 at home. Philadelphia, however, hasn't been as solid, boasting a 19-14 record all-time on the holiday.
Regardless, this should be an exciting matchup between the two given the roster shakeups and their history against each other.
The Heat won two of three regular-season matchups against the Sixers last season thanks to a starting unit that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. However, the team's roster looks quite different this year.
While Miami added Josh Richardson, it lost Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in free agency, and they were two of the team's best rotational players. Now it's on the likes of Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin to pick up the slack, which isn't necessarily ideal.
The Sixers, meanwhile, are highlighted by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. The addition of Patrick Beverley to play off the bench should be well worth it for the franchise, but they still aren't expected to be any better than they were during the 2022-23 campaign
Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
The Celtics versus Lakers rivalry is a tale as old as time, and now the rivalry will take center stage on Christmas Day.
The last time these two teams met on Dec. 25 came in 2008 when Kobe Bryant and the Purple and Gold defeated the reigning NBA champions, who defeated them in the 2008 finals.
Boston is 16-20 all-time on Christmas and Los Angeles is 24-25 all-time on the holiday.
The Celtics dominated LeBron James and the Lakers last season, winning both matchups against their Western Conference enemy.
However, Boston's roster looks quite different this year with the departure of beloved point guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in the three-team deal that landed the franchise Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards.
Derrick White is now the starting point guard in a lineup that includes Porziņģis, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, and some believe the team took a step backward with the loss of Smart.
The Lakers' roster is also very different this year, but in a good way.
L.A. re-signed Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to keep them in a lineup highlighted by James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell. Additionally, the Purple and Gold added Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince for some much-needed depth off the bench.
With two new-look roster, this Celtics vs. Lakers matchup should be a must-watch for basketball fans.
Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns
The Suns have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA on paper, so it's no surprise that Phoenix will host a Christmas Day matchup this year.
The Dec. 25 matchup against the Mavericks marks the team's third consecutive appearance on the holiday, and they are 12-8 all-time in those matchups. Dallas, meanwhile, is playing on Christmas Day for the fourth straight year.
The Mavs-Suns rivalry has heated up since Dallas eliminated Phoenix from the 2022 playoffs in the Western Conference semifinals. However, the Suns are a very different team than they were at that point in time.
Phoenix acquired Kevin Durant in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 season and also acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards during the offseason. The duo joins a starting lineup that includes Devin Booker, Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton.
Given all the talent on their roster, the Suns are among the favorites to win the NBA championship this year.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, are led by the guard duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. While Dallas added Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade with the Celtics during the offseason, the depth around Dončić and Irving is questionable.
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Powell round out the starting five and Seth Curry, Maxi Kleber, Richaun Holmes and Jaden Hardy are the highlights off the bench.
The Suns should be able to handle this Dallas roster, but given the rivalry implications, it should be a good matchup regardless.
Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
It's no surprise the reigning NBA champion Nuggets are playing on Christmas Day, and against the Warriors no less.
Golden State is playing on Christmas for the 11th straight year and the team holds a 6-4 record in its last 10 matchups on Dec. 25. Denver, meanwhile, is hosting a holiday matchup for the second straight year.
The Nuggets are the NBA's gold standard, and that should be no different this year with the likes of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray leading a roster that also includes Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The loss of Bruce Brown Jr. in free agency was a tough blow for the franchise, but it has enough depth in Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday to pick up the slack.
With Jokić continuing to play at a high level, the Warriors figure to be just another opponent in their patch to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
However, the Dubs made some improvement themselves ahead of the 2023-24 campaign by acquiring Chris Paul in a trade with the Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole.
Paul brings plenty of experience to a lineup highlighted by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, though much of the team's success, or lack thereof, will likely be determined if they can stay healthy.
Still, this Christmas Day battle of the last two NBA champions should be a must-watch.