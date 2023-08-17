NBA Christmas Day 2023 Schedule: Game-by-Game Preview and Analysis

1 of 5

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Christmas Day matchup between the Knicks and Bucks will mark the third consecutive year that New York is in action on one of the biggest broadcast days of the year.

The Knicks hold a 23-31 record on Dec. 25 and the Bucks are 5-4 all-time on the holiday.

This matchup could be a glimpse of what could have occurred during the 2023 NBA playoffs as the Bucks and Knicks were on course to clash in the Eastern Conference semifinals before Milwaukee was upset by the eighth-seeded Heat.

The Knicks, meanwhile, topped the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round before being ousted by Miami in the semifinals.

These two foes previously met on Christmas Day in 2018, with the Bucks winning 109-95 behind a 30-point, 14-rebound performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Both the Knicks and Bucks will be looking to avenge holiday losses from last season. New York fell to Philadelphia and Milwaukee fell to Boston.

The Knicks dropped all three meetings against the Bucks last season, but they are primed to put up a better fight this year with the addition of Donte DiVincenzo to a group led by Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and Josh Hart.

If New York is going to win the holiday tilt, it will be on Robinson and Randle to limit Antetokounmpo, which is no easy task.

The Bucks remain one of the NBA's top contenders with a lineup highlighted by Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton. They are now also coached by Adrian Griffin, which will give them a fresh look and a new perspective.