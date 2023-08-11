NFL Rumors: Kareem Hunt Visiting Vikings amid Saints, Colts Buzz in Free Agency

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Free agent running back Kareem Hunt is visiting with the Minnesota Vikings Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Hunt reportedly also visited with the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts.

Hunt most recently backed up Nick Chubb in his fourth season with the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 468 yards and three touchdowns on 123 carries, adding 210 yards and a touchdown through the air.

After releasing Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook in June, the Vikings could be looking for a veteran to help lighten the workload for expected starter Alexander Mattison, especially after he suffered an injury earlier this month.

In the Vikings' Thursday preseason opener, a 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Ty Chandler helped lead the Minnesota backfield in the absence of Mattison. Kene Nwangwu, seen as Chandler's competition for the primary backup role to Mattison during training camp, was also absent due to injury.

Chandler ended the preseason game as the team's second-most productive receiver, a performance that could help him earn more playing time next season.

Still, given that Chandler only has three regular-season appearances under his belt and that both Mattison and Nwangwu are currently injured, the Vikings might want the reassurance of adding another backup RB to the mix.

The Vikings aren't the only team looking to pad their depth at this position. The Colts, facing a contract dispute with Jonathan Taylor, and the Saints, preparing to lose starter Alvin Kamara to a three-game suspension, could also use another running back.

ESPN's Dianna Russini originally reported Tuesday that the Saints were expected to sign Hunt. That fell through after the Colts called Hunt and proposed a more lucrative offer, Russini said.

Now, with the Vikings reportedly in the mix, Hunt's destination for 2023 is once again up in the air.

Hunt began his career with two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he led the league with 1,327 rushing yards and finished as an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist in 2017 during his Pro Bowl rookie season. He missed significant time in 2019 due to a suspension and in 2021 due to injury but appeared in all 17 Browns games last season, a feat the team that ends up signing him will hope he can repeat this fall.