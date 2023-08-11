Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Defends Eric Bieniemy After Ron Rivera's Intensity Comment

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After Ron Rivera's comments regarding Eric Bieniemy's intensity, Patrick Mahomes has thrown his support towards his former offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy served as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator from 2018-2022 before taking the same position with the Washington Commanders for the 2023 season. He helped develop Mahomes, and the two-time MVP was quick to defend Bieniemy.

"I think I saw EB said it perfect. EB is going to be harsh on you. He's going to really try to get the best out of you every single day," Mahomes told reporters. "He's going to hold you accountable whenever you don't even want to hold yourself accountable. And it made me a better player."

Mahomes then elaborated by saying how supportive his former offensive coordinator is and how much players want to succeed under him.

"I think what he said that was the biggest thing is that he's your No. 1 supporter, though. He will go to war with you just like any other guy on your team. And you've got to know that. And you've got to know when he's talking to you on the football field, that he's trying to get the best out of you. He's not trying to put you down. He's trying to push you to be even better than you think you can be."

Bieniemy's tenure as the Chiefs offensive coordinator coincided with Mahomes' rise to domination. The pair helped lead the Chiefs to two Super Bowl victories and three total appearances and the offense has consistently been at the top of the NFL.

Bieniemy's departure to Washington comes after he had been consistently passed over for head coaching decisions despite the success, and turning around a Commanders unit that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in 2022 would certainly help him get a coveted head coaching position.

The controversy began after Rivera revealed that players were 'a little concerned' with Bieniemy's coaching style. He contrasted Bieniemy's style with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's, mentioning that the latter's head coaching experience may explain the differences.

"I had a number of guys come to me and I said, 'Hey, just go talk to him.' I said, 'Understand what he's trying to get across to you.' I think as they go and they talk and they listen to him, it's been enlightening for a lot of these guys," Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "I mean, it's a whole different approach. Again, you're getting a different kind of player from the players back in the past, especially in light of how things are coming out of college football. So a lot of these young guys, they do struggle with certain things."

Rivera later said he regretted making the statement, and Bieniemy also spoke about his perceived intensity, confirming that it was true but that he always would put his players first.

"Yes, I am intense," Bieniemy told reporters. "Eric Bieniemy is who he is. Eric Bieniemy knows how to adapt and adjust. Eric Bieniemy is a tough, hard-nosed coach. But also understand, I'm going to be their biggest and harshest critic, but I'm also their No. 1 fan because I've got their back and I'm going to support them at all times."

Washington has its first preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns.