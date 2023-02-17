Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy, Commanders Agree to Multiyear Contract as OC, Assistant HC

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After helping the Kansas City Chiefs win a second Super Bowl title in four seasons, Eric Bieniemy is leaving for the Washington Commanders.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bieniemy's agent confirmed his client and the Commanders agreed to terms on a multiyear contract Friday to become offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Despite being the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for each of Patrick Mahomes' five seasons as a starting quarterback, Bieniemy has been unable to land a job as a head coach.

Of the five teams that had a head-coaching vacancy this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts are the only one confirmed to have interviewed Bieniemy. The 53-year-old has interviewed with at least half of the NFL's 32 clubs over the past four years about becoming a head coach.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that Bieniemy might benefit from leaving the team and calling offensive plays to increase his profile.

"Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us, and I think he's tremendous for the National Football League," Reid said. "I'm hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy."

During this coaching cycle, DeMeco Ryans was the only Black candidate hired as a head coach when he joined the Houston Texans. He is just one of three Black head coaches in the NFL, along with Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per Paul Newberry of the Associated Press, there are a total of six non-white head coaches in the NFL.

Kansas City has played in the AFC Championship Game in each of the past five seasons, made three Super Bowls and won two titles.

Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy, who preceded Bieniemy as Kansas City's offensive coordinator, both landed head-coaching jobs within three years of having the job.

The Commanders were in the market for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner in January. They finished 20th in the NFL in total yards and 24th in points scored during the 2022 season.