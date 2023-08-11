WWE Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt's Return amid Build to Payback 2023

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Bray Wyatt is reportedly progressing toward a return after being off WWE programming for the past six months.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), sources indicated Wyatt is getting "closer" to being medically cleared to return to the ring, although that clearance hasn't yet been given.

One source told Fightful that creative ideas have been discussed for Wyatt for as soon as September, although that doesn't necessarily mean he will be cleared by then.

The 36-year-old Wyatt was shockingly released from his WWE contract in July 2021 despite having been a three-time world champion during his first stint with the company.

Wyatt was essentially completely off the pro wrestling radar for over a year after his release, but he returned to the fold in October 2022 when he made an appearance at Extreme Rules.

Over the next few months, Wyatt regularly cut promos and went to work on developing his new character, which differed from the Firefly Funhouse and Fiend gimmicks he had prior to his release.

It wasn't until the Royal Rumble in January that Wyatt had his first televised match since returning, beating LA Knight in a Pitch Black match.

After that, WWE seemed to be building toward a match between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but Wyatt suddenly disappeared from WWE programming in February, and the angle was dropped.

Wyatt has not been seen on WWE TV since February, leaving the company without one of its most compelling characters and top creative forces.

The next major event at which Wyatt could possibly return is Payback on Sept. 2, which would be just shy of the one-year anniversary of when he returned to the company.

