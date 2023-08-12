Hot Take: WWE Must Wait Until WrestleMania 40 For Jimmy vs. Jey Uso

WWE could choose to have Jimmy and Jey Uso settle a very personal family beef on a notable upcoming PLE before the year is out such as Payback or No Mercy.

Or, WWE could give fans one of the most personal, memorable matches in modern WrestleMania history.

Some might balk at the idea of dragging out a dramatic feud between twins for so long, especially when the greater Bloodline saga with Roman Reigns at the center needs continued developments, too.

After all, WrestleMania XL doesn't take place until early April 2024. And for some, the story has dragged on for far too long as it is.

But this just feels different, like the natural storytelling progression required this historical moment of Jimmy betraying Jey, spoiling the dethroning of Reigns in the SummerSlam main event.

The showdown between twins feels equally as historic and deserving of a big stage. That would explain why, according to WrestleVotes, waiting to do the showdown is something already under consideration despite concerns about the extended wait.

This goes beyond simple outsider feel too. Before the big betrayal at SummerSlam, Jimmy and Jey sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani and admitted their dream match is a one-on-one showdown at a WrestleMania.

Their dream match doesn't have anything to do with tag titles or Reigns. Nothing but a showdown with each other, perhaps loosely with family involved, on the biggest stage in the sport.

From a storytelling perspective, this is as good as it will ever get for this type of matchup. The two guys otherwise known as being one of the best tag teams of all time are primed for a personal showdown with huge fan investment. Settling the matter at any other PLE just wouldn't feel right, especially if they link up again at 'Mania merely for a rematch.

It's not as if WWE can't stretch this out and make it work, anyway. What's a few extended months to make sure it happens at 'Mania?

The loose framework is already there. PLE pitstops like Payback and even Survivor Series can feature some sort of tag action also involving Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Maybe it even finds a way to loop in Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn briefly for good measure. There's a Paul Heyman factor to consider too, whether it's him throwing Sikoa in Jey's path of revenge or something else.

Given where this seems to be going anyway, WWE could fill out multiple big spots with Jimmy trying to prove he's worthy of a shot at Reigns nad eventually getting that match, only for Jey to throw his own interference.

And here's the real kicker—what's the alternative? We know Reigns won't lose (if he even does) until WrestleMania. So say WWE puts on Jey-Jimmy at the next PLE. What happens then? They align or don't, against Reigns or with him and the Bloodline slow marches to 'Mania. At least by dragging out an all-Usos showdown until the biggest event of the year, the overarching story remains compelling rather than just putting a bow on the beef between the twins and scrambling to find something else to fill air time.

While a portion of the crowd might bemoan dragging this out, like most stops on the Bloodline epic, the story has always been solid and the payoffs and twists and turns often fantastic. There's little reason to think all involved can't come up with something that extends this in an entertaining way.

This would seem to help explain why WWE went out of its way to create the new (old) title currently around the waist of Seth Rollins, while also handing a Money in the Bank briefcase to Damian Priest to prop up the other best faction in the sport, Judgment Day.

Meaning, Rollins and the briefcase are a balancing act while things like Usos drama drags out in entertaining fashion, too. Call it a cake-and-eat-it-too scenario.

If there is one thing the Bloodline has stressed to fans so far, besides the fact they can be trusted with long-form storytelling, it's simple—predictable can still be great.

It's predictable if WWE staggers this out so that Jey and Jimmy can have their moment at WrestleMania. But they deserve it and the payoff would be a high mark of the Bloodline saga and modern pro wrestling storytelling in general.

Jey vs. Jimmy in the main event on Night 1, with Reigns against Cody Rhodes (or someone else?) in the Night 2 main event would be a fitting endpoint for a modern wrestling classic.