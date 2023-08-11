Women's World Cup 2023: Predicting Semis Bracket Ahead of Last Quarterfinals Matches

2 of 3

Photo credit should read Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Saturday will not be the first time that Australia and France have squared off in 2023.



Prior to the start of the World Cup, the Matildas earned a 1-0 victory over Le Bleues. French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin told The Guardian, "The context [last time] wasn't the same, it was a friendly match. Now it's direct elimination, it's a different thing."



She is right; the context of Saturday's game is different than the July 14 friendly. The stakes are higher, the stage is bigger and every play matters. A win for France instantly trumps that inconsequential, non-tournament exhibition and advances them closer to winning the World Cup that eluded them four years ago.



As it turns out, the context of Saturday's match is different for Australia, too.



The co-hosts of the World Cup lost their star and emotional leader, Sam Kerr, to a calf injury in that friendly. At that point, it was a team in disarray, with no clear indication that The Matildas had enough scorers to make up for their captain's absence. There was very real concern about the Aussie's ability to compete on an international stage without such a key component to their attack.



Then, Hayley Raso overcame a devastating back injury that threatened her career to score three goals in this tournament while establishing herself as one of the standouts of the competition.



Steph Catley made the most of her time on the pitch, scoring two goals on two shots, and Caitlin Foord added two assists.



The emergence of those three players, among others, helped Australia weather Kerr's injury. Now, the star forward is back, giving the home team a full compliment of players. It has created a small issue in that the team has almost too many competitors at their disposal and only so many places to play them, but that is a good problem to have.

France, on paper, is the better team with greater expectations.

They have performed up to them to this point in the tournament but if Le Bleues believe they can shrug off the friendly loss as a game of a different context and not learn from the attacks and counterattacks they may have seen there, they will find themselves eliminated from this World Cup.



The team has added motivation, however.



France wants to eliminate The Matildas in front of their home fans, friends and family, just as they were when they hosted the tournament in 2019.



"The host country, we know that that can be a good or bad thing. This is what the French team went through in 2019. It can be hugely disappointing as it was for France when they were knocked out. We're hoping to put Australia through exactly what France went through when they were the host country in 2019," head coach Herv Renard told reporters.



That motivation may prove to spark the Aussies' desire to not only deliver a second, consecutive win over the French, but to make it a statement one.



Prediction: Australia defeats France, advances to semis against the winner of England vs. Colombia

