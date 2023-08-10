Harry Kane, Bayern Munich Reportedly Agree to 4-Year Contract amid Tottenham Transfer

Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Harry Kane is one step closer to finally earning his first trophy.

The superstar striker has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with Bayern Munich, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, after Tottenham agreed to accept a €100 million ($110 million) transfer fee to sell Kane to the Bavarian giants earlier on Thursday.

Kane will still need to undergo a medical before the transfer can be completed.

The move made sense for the English striker on a few levels.

For one, he'll now have Champions League football this season with Bayern. Had he stayed with Tottenham he would have missed out on European football entirely this season after the club finished eighth in the Premier League during the 2022-23 campaign.

But the 30-year-old Kane also never won any silverware with Spurs or the English national team. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have won 11 straight Bundesliga titles and have won the Champions League twice since Kane made his senior debut for Tottenham in Aug. 2011.

So Kane gets his best shot at ending his trophy drought, while Bayern Munich finally fill the Robert Lewandowski-sized hole they never addressed last season after the Polish forward departed for Barcelona one year ago.

In Kane, Bayern gets a clinical goal-scorer who scored 30 goals in Premier League play last season, the second time he's hit that mark and the sixth time he exceeded 20 scores.

But he's also fantastic in hold-up play and is an excellent playmaker, with 26 assists across his past three Premier League campaigns. Tottenham's star winger, Son Heung-min, regularly benefitted from Kane's vision and deft through balls.

Now, Bayern's explosive collection of wide players—Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala are all available to play out wide, a stunning collection of attacking talent—should thrive while flanking Kane. The perpetual German champions are about to become a whole lot scarier for the rest of the Bundesliga.