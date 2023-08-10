Lakers' LeBron James Congratulates Dwyane Wade for Hall of Fame Induction

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

LeBron James called for a standing ovation to celebrate Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's upcoming induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Los Angeles Lakers star responded to the Heat's video honoring Wade's induction.

Wade spent more than 14 seasons in Miami and holds franchise records with 21,556 points, 5,310 assists and 1,492 steals. He helped lead Heat to NBA championships in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

James was playing alongside Wade during two of those title runs. The pair were teammates in Miami from 2010 to 2014, and then played together with the Cleveland Cavaliers for part of the 2014-15 campaign.

James predicted Wade as a lock for the 2023 Hall of Fame class when his eligibility was first announced in December.

Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich joined Wade as the biggest names of the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Wade will be formally inducted Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.