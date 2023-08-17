Lakers vs. Nuggets, Suns vs. Warriors Scheduled for 2023-24 NBA Opening Night

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly get a shot at playoff redemption when the 2023-24 NBA season tips off on October 24.

The NBA's opening night schedule will feature the Lakers facing the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the first time since Denver swept Los Angeles in the Western Conference Finals.

Opening night will also feature the Phoenix Suns versus the Golden State Warriors, setting up 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul to make his Warriors debut against his former team.

The Lakers will get a chance to finally earn a win against the Nuggets after their 2023 playoff run, which began with invigorating series wins over the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies and title-holding Warriors, ended abruptly against Nikola Jokić and the Lakers.

After handing out large free-agency contracts to key members of that playoff run in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles will be eager to prove this team is ready for another shot at the NBA Finals in 2024.

Meanwhile, in the Bay area, Paul isn't the only veteran and former All-Star who will be making his team debut during the Suns/Warriors matchup. Bradley Beal will be making his Suns debut in his first game without a Washington Wizards uniform after 11 seasons with the franchise.

It will be an unmissable games for both Wizards and Suns fans interested to see how Paul and Beal fit into each team's overhauled rosters.