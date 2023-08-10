Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Undergoes Knee Injury Tests Ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is undergoing tests on his left knee prior to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst and eurohoops.net's Johnny Askounis and Vaggelis Ioannou.

Antetokounmpo recently underwent a "routine surgery" on his left knee, the Bucks told reporters in early July.

"He's scheduled, in the near future, to travel back to the U.S. to get a checkup on the progress coming off of that procedure, and then a final determination about him playing in the World Cup," Windhorst said Thursday.

Windhorst noted that the Greek national team has Antetokounmpo listed as "doubtful" following training camp and exhibition games, but the Bucks star has not yet been ruled out of the tournament.

Windhorst's comments can be found around the 7:00 mark of the video below:

The FIBA World Cup begins in the Philippines on August 25.

