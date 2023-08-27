FTR Beat Young Bucks, Retain AEW Tag Team Titles at All In 2023 at Wembley

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

FTR defeated The Young Bucks on Sunday at All In at Wembley Stadium in London to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

In a wild back-and-forth battle between the top two teams in AEW, FTR got the win after escaping the Young Bucks' attempt for the Meltzer Driver and catching Nick Jackson in the Shatter Machine for the pin.

After the match, FTR tried to get a handshake from the Bucks as a sign of respect between the two teams. The Bucks, instead, refused and walked out of the ring to potentially indicate the feud will continue.

Coming off The Elite's feud with the Blackpool Combat Club, Matt and Nick Jackson wanted to re-enter the tag team ranks, and it wasn't long before old rivals stepped up and challenged The Bucks.

On a recent episode of Collision, FTR called out The Young Bucks and offered to put their titles on the line at All In, and The Bucks proceeded to accept the challenge following their victory over The Hardys on the Aug. 9 edition of Dynamite.

Along with fellow Elite members Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks recently announced that they signed new, multiyear contracts with AEW, so it made perfect sense for them to vie for a spot atop the tag team division once again.

It can be argued that FTR have been The Young Bucks' greatest rivals in AEW, so it was fitting that they went to battle against each other at the most highly attended event in AEW history.

Sunday was a rubber match of sorts for The Young Bucks and FTR, as they faced each other twice previously in tag team matches.

Their first meeting was at Full Gear 2020, and it saw The Bucks beat Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to win their first AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The rematch occurred about a year and a half later when FTR put the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Young Bucks on the April 6, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

FTR got their revenge by winning and retaining the titles after dropping the AEW tag team straps to The Young Bucks previously.

At All In, FTR made it two wins in a row over The Young Bucks and maintained their position as the standard bearers of AEW's tag team division.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.