AEW's Bryan Danielson Says WWE's William Regal is Still on BCC's Group Chat

Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb

Despite going back to WWE, William Regal is still in contact with his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members from his time in AEW.

In an interview this week with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson discussed the bond he has with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, and divulged that the BCC remains in touch with one of its creators:

"Our connection as a group feels real. That's because it is. The story is we train together and we make each other better. The reality is that wrestling together, we do make each other better. ... Even when Regal left, we didn't break. And he's still on our BCC group chat."

The Blackpool Combat Club was officially created in March 2022 when Regal made his AEW debut after getting released by WWE.

Regal got the feuding Danielson and Moxley on the same page, and they later brought in Castagnoli and Yuta as well, making BCC one of AEW's most dominant stables.

At Full Gear in November 2022, Regal shockingly turned on Moxley and helped MJF beat him for the AEW World Championship. MJF later attacked Regal, which was AEW's way of writing him off television.

Between the time Regal joined AEW and got written off, one of his closest friends in Triple H had taken over as WWE's head of creative. Additionally, Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, had made his on-screen debut in NXT.

As a result, Regal requested that AEW president Tony Khan not renew his contract so he could return to WWE in a backstage role.

Since his departure, Regal has had nothing but positive things to say about his time in AEW and as a core member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Although Regal was a key cog in BCC, the remaining four members have clearly built up a great deal of chemistry over the past several months, making the group one of the best parts of AEW programming.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.