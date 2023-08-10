FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Thursday Leaderboard Scores

2 of 4

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Spieth was once considered one of the most exciting young golfers on the PGA tour, but the 30-year-old has become somewhat of a forgotten golfer. He hasn't won a major since 2017 and has only occasionally reminded fans how great he can be when his game is clicking.



While Spieth did tie for fourth at The Masters, he has also missed the cut in five tournaments since the beginning of February. He dealt with a wrist injury in May and has battled consistency issues throughout the year.



"There are mechanical issues that have caused the mistakes I've made," Spieth said, per Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News.



On Thursday, though, Spieth reminded everyone that he's still among the world's best. He played an incredible minus-seven round that included a spectacular eagle shot on No. 16.



Spieth holds a one-stroke lead over Kim and a two-stroke lead over Emiliano Grillo and Collin Morikawa, who are tied for third place.



It was a huge day for Spieth, who can climb into contention for the FedEx Cup with a victory. He came into the weekend ranked 31st in cup points, but a victory in the tournament would potentially catapult him into the top five, depending on how the rest of the top contenders fare.

