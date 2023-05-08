Jordan Spieth Has 'Severe' Wrist Pain, Will Miss 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson with Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth is dealing with "severe pain" in his wrist just 10 days before the PGA Championship begins.

Spieth announced he is withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson, which starts Thursday, because of the pain in his left wrist that he was told "requires rest and limited movement." He also said he "will have to evaluate my recovery week to week."

The timing of this injury is particularly difficult and not just because the season's second major tournament is looming.

He finished in second place at the AT&T Byron Nelson last year after a ninth-place finish at the event in 2021. It marked the first two times he finished inside the top 15 of the event, and he seemed to be building toward a win at some point.

Spieth has also played fairly well this season even though he is yet to register a victory.

He tied for sixth at the WM Phoenix Open, tied for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, tied for third at the Valspar Championship, tied for fourth at the Masters and finished in second at the RBC Heritage.

Yet he lost some of his momentum in last week's Wells Fargo Championship when he missed the cut.

Spieth is a three-time major winner and is a victory at the PGA Championship away from completing the career Grand Slam. It remains to be seen whether he can participate in the tournament, but he likely will not be at 100 percent even if he does.