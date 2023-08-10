Spain vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Spain vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023August 10, 2023
Spain and the Netherlands kick off the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday night (9 p.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).
Spain produced the highest goal tally of the round of 16, as it put five past Switzerland. The Dutch fended off South Africa with a 2-0 win.
The Netherlands are trying to get back to the World Cup final for the second straight tournament, but they are listed as the underdog against Spain in its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal.
The Dutch have to slow down a Spanish side that scored 13 times over four games without midfielder Danielle van de Donk.
Van de Donk, who has 144 international appearances, is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.
With a win, Spain can record its best-ever finish at any international competition. It has never reached the semifinal stage at the World Cup or Euros.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Money Line
Spain (-130; bet $130 to win $100)
Netherlands (+350; bet $100 to win $350)
Draw After 90 Minutes (+245)
To Advance to Next Round
Spain (-245)
Netherlands (+190)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 Goals (+120)
Under 2.5 Goals (-145)
Spain After First World Cup Semifinal Berth
Spain is in uncharted territory at the World Cup.
La Roja eclipsed their best World Cup finish with the win over Switzerland. They reached the round of 16 in 2019 and lost to the United States.
Spain reached this point because of an incredible attack that put five goals past Switzerland in the round of 16 and Zambia in the group stage as well as three past Costa Rica to start Group C.
The success has happened mostly without Alexia Putellas, the two-time reigning Ballon d'Or winner. Putellas is working her way back from a torn ACL. She started at parts of the group stage, but was dropped to the bench for the round of 16.
Jenni Hermoso, Spain's all-time leading scorer, Alba Redondo and Aitana Bonmati have three goals each. Hermoso will likely be the biggest threat to the Dutch defense. Redondo can do damage on the flanks and Bonmati has been fantastic in midfield.
Bonmati's job got easier with the van de Donk suspension, but she still has to deal with the slew of talented attackers in the Dutch squad when Spain is forced to defend.
Spain may even have a point to prove on Thursday because of how it performed against Japan. Japan beat Spain for four goals on the counter attack in their Group C finale. The Nadeshiko were the toughest opponent La Roja faced in the tournament so far.
Spain needs to prevent against a similar performance, and if it holds up better on the counter, it should be in the contest for 90, or 120, minutes.
Netherlands Without Danielle Van De Donk
The Dutch suffered a massive blow when van de Donk picked up her second yellow card of the tournament against South Africa.
The 31-year-old participated in every Dutch World Cup game dating back to the Oranje's tournament debut in 2015.
Van de Donk will be a huge miss in midfield, and it does not help that the Dutch are going up against a midfielder of Bonmati's quality in her absence.
Damaris Egurrola and Victoria Palova are the likely candidates to fill van de Donk's spot in the starting XI. The Dutch may have to cover in midfield around whomever replaces van de Donk as that player eases into the contest.
Thursday's match is still winnable without van de Donk. The Dutch have one of the best attackers in the world in Lieke Martens. Lineth Beerensteyn will provide support off the flanks as well. The two have 86 international goals between them.
Martens is one of five Dutch players with over 100 international appearances, and a bulk of the team was around for the 2019 run to the final. The Dutch know what it takes to advance in the quarterfinal round, and if they can overcome the van de Donk injury, they can cash in as the underdog and move on.
