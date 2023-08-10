Spain vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Guo Lei/Xinhua via Getty Images

Spain and the Netherlands kick off the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday night (9 p.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).

Spain produced the highest goal tally of the round of 16, as it put five past Switzerland. The Dutch fended off South Africa with a 2-0 win.

The Netherlands are trying to get back to the World Cup final for the second straight tournament, but they are listed as the underdog against Spain in its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal.

The Dutch have to slow down a Spanish side that scored 13 times over four games without midfielder Danielle van de Donk.

Van de Donk, who has 144 international appearances, is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

With a win, Spain can record its best-ever finish at any international competition. It has never reached the semifinal stage at the World Cup or Euros.