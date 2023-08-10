X

    Bryce James' Latest NIL Value After LeBron's Son Announces Notre Dame Transfer

    HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: From left to right Bryce James and LeBron James and Savannah James are sitting in the front row to watch McDonalds High School All American Bronny James play during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Boys Game at Toyota Center. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    Bryce James, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' youngest son, is taking his own high school basketball path.

    The rising junior guard announced his intention to transfer from Sierra Canyon to Notre Dame High School in California on Wednesday.

    LeBron James reacts to his son Bryce transferring from Sierra Canyon to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks on his IG story 🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/JQ7ue1PWMD">pic.twitter.com/JQ7ue1PWMD</a>

    Bryce James spent his first two high school seasons as a reserve on the Sierra Canyon team, where he played with his brother, USC guard Bronny James. 247Sports lists Bryce James as a 3-star prospect and No. 102 player in the 2025 high school class. His only known offer to this point is from Duquesne.

    On3 estimated the transfer will increase Bryce James' NIL value, with the 16-year-old currently coming in at a $1.2 million valuation. His valuation ranks 13th among all college or high school athletes, thanks in large part to his association with his father.

    Bronny James, whose basketball career is on hold after he went into cardiac arrest last month during a USC practice, has the highest valuation at $6.2 million.

    Klutch Sports signed Bryce James to a contract last year to represent the high schooler for all NIL deals. He does not have any partners to date.

