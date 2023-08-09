Tyler Herro on Reaction to Heat Photoshop amid Lillard Trade Rumors: 'Y'all Reaching'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Tyler Herro had to calm down a fan on social media who seemed upset because a recent graphic promoting his youth basketball camp included a picture of the 23-year-old in a basketball jersey that didn't include the Miami Heat logo.

The fan noted Herro "took Miami off his chest" in the image, prompting this response from the Heat guard:

There has been a lot of speculation about Herro this offseason. He's been mentioned as one of the key players the Heat would likely have to include in a trade offer for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

While Herro's status with the Heat will continue to be a topic of discussion until there's some sort of resolution to the Lillard situation, this has nothing to do with him trying to distance himself from the Heat.

Players in every sport promote something not affiliated with their team that requires them to have a generic jersey. This is done because it's not intended to promote the team, but rather the athlete.

Since the advertisement in this particular instance is for Herro's youth camp being promoted in conjunction with FlexWork Sports, they don't need to advertise the Heat.

Bam Adebayo recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram from his basketball camp. He's wearing a t-shirt with the camp's logo and nothing Heat-related in all of the images.

Plus, the image in the graphic for Herro's camp is clearly him wearing his Heat jersey just with the team name photoshopped out. The No. 14 on his chest is in the font the Heat use.

So to Twitter user Miami Heatle, this image isn't a sign Herro is leaving the organization imminently. It may happen if the Heat and Blazers agree to a trade, though there doesn't seem to be much movement on that at this point in the offseason.

If Miami Heatle does care about Herro this much, the graphic does make it clear where the University of Kentucky alum will be on Aug. 20 if they want to let him know how important he is to them.