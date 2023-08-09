T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Fined $50K for Swinging Chair, Hitting 2 People After Game

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards $50,000 after he swung a folding chair and inadvertently hit two Ball Arena employees immediately after his team's season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Denver police initially cited Edwards for third-degree assault.

Edwards' attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said in a statement to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report that the All-Star guard "did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone."

Authorities dismissed the charge against Edwards, which allowed the NBA to eventually hand down its decision.

The 22-year-old is coming off a 2022-23 season that further solidified him as a cornerstone for the Timberwolves. He averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists and put up 31.6 points per game in the opening round of the playoffs.

Minnesota signed him to a five-year, $205.9 million max extension this summer.

Edwards is presently representing Team USA as the squad prepares for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He scored a team-high 15 points in a 117-74 victory over Puerto Rico on Monday, which was the first of five exhibitions for the United States ahead of the tournament.