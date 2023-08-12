WWE and AEW's Most Underused Superstars Right Now

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for 2K

After a successful SummerSlam for WWE and as All Elite Wrestling prepares for All In and All Out, several talented performers in both companies are being massively underutilized.

The hope from wrestling fans is that stars such as Abadon, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and the tag team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are put in a better position for the rest of this year and into 2024.

With far too much talent to sit on the sidelines, here are the wrestlers who should be utilized more often on television by the AEW and WWE creative teams.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

When Shawn Michaels and the creative team in NXT paired Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn as a tag team, many fans were left wondering if the partnership would be mutually beneficial, but the result was pure magic.

After winning the NXT women's tag team titles, they dominated their competition before being called up to the main roster for a match against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

While it was clear Fyre and Dawn had the talent to stand toe-to-toe with the MMA veterans, the key was for Triple H and the creative team to keep the talented duo's momentum going even after they lost the championships.

Unfortunately, Fyre and Dawn were cast aside and relegated to wrestling on house shows.

The hope now is that with Sonya Deville's knee injury, WWE will do the right thing and build the women's tag team division around Fyre and Dawn and allow the two talented performers to lift the curse associated with the titles.

Abadon

After overcoming a severe injury last year, it's time for Tony Khan and the AEW creative team to finally book Abadon properly by building a legitimate character and giving her an actual storyline.

The 31-year-old has one of the most unique characters in all of wrestling, but she hasn't been used on regular television since 2021.

Instead of letting her wallow in dark matches like she did when wrestling on AEW Dark, she needs to begin attacking members of the women's division until her credibility is unquestionable.

After becoming a menace to both heels and faces in the women's division, she should set her eyes on a belt, whether it be the TBS Championship or the women's world title.

If Khan and his team are smart, they would hire someone like Father James Mitchell to act as Abadon's mouthpiece and build a stable around her, possibly consisting of talented performers such as Vinny Marseglia, Dutch and other horror-inspired characters.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are two of the most talented performers in wrestling today, but they have been cast aside in storylines and used as glorified jobbers recently in the tag team division.

Since beating Chad Gable and Otis on February 6, they have lost every televised tag team match and not appeared in a bout on Raw since June. With ample TV time to fill each week, there is no way they should be sitting in catering.

The tag team division on both Raw and SmackDown could use an infusion of athleticism and entertainment, and Alexander and Benjamin should be fighting for the No. 1 contendership as soon as possible.

Even if the move is to NXT to add legitimate contenders positioned to elevate the younger competition, the talented performers must be adequately utilized.

