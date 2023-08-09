Report: Kylian Mbappé Out for PSG's Opener vs. Lorient amid Transfer, Contract Rumors

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé will not be in the lineup for Paris Saint-Germain's season opener against Lorient as the star forward continues to seek a transfer from the club.

Julien Laurens of ESPN reported it's possible Mbappé sits out the entirety of PSG's August schedule, which includes matchups against Lorient, Toulouse and Lens. The French national has refused to participate in training as PSG prepares for its season and informed the club he plans to leave in 2024 via a free transfer.

Mbappé rejected a world record $776 million contract offer from Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal last month. He's reportedly had his eyes set on a move to Real Madrid, which has been blocked to this point by PSG.

The French side reportedly offered Mbappé a contract that would extend his deal through 2025 but give him the option to leave in 2024, which would ensure PSG would receive a fee for his exit. Mbappé also rejected that offer.

Already one of the most celebrated French players in history, Mbappé has been with PSG since coming over via a loan from Monaco in 2017. He's been a breakout star ever since, leading PSG to five Ligue 1 titles and winning Player of the Year four times.

When Mbappé does exit PSG, he will almost certainly become one of the highest-paid players in the world. An exit to Real Madrid may give Mbappé a better chance at competing for a Champions League triumph, which has eluded PSG despite significant investment in the club.